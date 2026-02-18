Revry’s ‘King of Drag’ Is Looking for New Royals for Season 2

What To Know Revry’s reality competition series King of Drag will return for a second season later this year.

Casting applications are open through March 13.

Hail, yeah! King of Drag is coming back, and a shot at that crown is now officially up for grabs.

Revry, the world’s first LGBTQ+ streaming network, has announced that its groundbreaking reality competition series had will return for a second season later this year, with casting applications officially opening February 17.

Following the success of the inaugural season, which landed winner King Molasses on OUT Magazine’s 2025 Out 100 list, the show will be continuing its mission “to bring focus to the overlooked talents, artistry, and cultural impact of drag kings — performers who often hail from the lesbian, trans masc, nonbinary, and queer communities,” Revry stated in the renewal release. “With unique performance challenges designed to test each king’s originality and showmanship (from clown comedy to horror and more), the series celebrates masculinity, performance, and artistic storytelling.”

The streamer’s co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Christopher J. Rodriguez adds that “this community has been vying for a platform to highlight their unique take on drag for years, and they’ve embraced the show as their own, which is such an honor for us. ” He also confirmed that e.l.f. Cosmetics was on board again as the presenting sponsor. “We could not hope for a better partner to join us in unleashing a new group of supremely talented drag kings onto the world stage.”

Since its debut last May, King of Drag has received considerable audience and industry attention, surpassing 32 million views to date. It inspired watch parties in Brazil, Paris, London, Taiwan, South Africa, and more, earned more than 30 million social media impressions, and scored two 2026 Queerty Awards nominations.

“King of Drag is giving this art form the global spotlight it’s always deserved,” said Damian Pelliccione, Revry’s Co-Founder and CEO, who also serves on the show’s “Kings’ Court” judging panel. “[Last year] proved there is a genuine hunger and worldwide audience for it. We’re building Season 2 for them, and for a new batch of drag kings ready to share their talent with viewers everywhere. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity for everyone involved.”

And they mean everyone. Open casting-call applications are live now and open until March 13. So don’t drag your feet, folks!