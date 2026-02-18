What To Know Season 29 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 23.

Season 24 of American Idol is airing on Monday nights in 2026.

Fans will have to decide which show they want to watch live when they overlap.

The Voice and American Idol have a lot of overlapping fans, which may be an issue when the former returns on Monday, February 23. In 2026, American Idol moved from Sundays to Mondays, which means both singing competitions are about to air on the same night.

While American Idol is on from 8/7c to 10/9c on ABC, The Voice will be airing on NBC from 9/8c to 11/10c on Mondays moving forward, so there will be a one-hour overlap in the schedules. That means fans of both shows will have to decide which one they want to tune into live and which show they’ll have to catch up on at a later date.

Season 24 of American Idol premiered in January, with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie returning as judges. The Auditions round is now over, with Hollywood Week beginning during the Monday, February 23, episode. Meanwhile, The Voice Season 29, which is bringing back Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend as coaches, will begin with the Blind Auditions that same night.

It’ll be a jam-packed premiere week for The Voice, as there will also be new, two-hour episodes on Wednesday, February 25, and Thursday, February 26. It will then stick to its Monday night time slot at 9/8c moving forward, with another additional episode also airing on Wednesday, March 4.

Of course, there are options to watch American Idol and The Voice the day after they air live on Hulu and Peacock, respectively, so it will certainly be possible to keep up with both shows throughout the season.

But will you be watching The Voice or American Idol live when their schedules overlap on Monday nights? Vote in the poll below and let us know the reason behind your choice in the comments section!

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 9/8c, ABC