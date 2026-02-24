What To Know ABC new game show, The Greatest Average American, features contestants finding the most common answers to questions for a prize matching the average U.S. salary.

Host Nate Bargatze reveals his favorite game shows and hosts and why he thinks this role makes him more ‘well-rounded.’

The title of Nate Bargatze‘s new ABC game show, The Greatest Average American, is the same as his 2021 Netflix special, and that’s no mistake. “I always joke that I’m the greatest at being average,” says Bargatze, who tells us that the title first sprang up while he was on tour. “You’re driving all over the country on a bus, and your mind wanders. I started thinking about it and I was telling my comic buddies about it, and then I told my team about it, and it just kind of kept going.”

That kind of rocketing momentum seems to be on-theme for the stand-up’s career. Known for his squeaky-clean, family-friendly comedy, Bargatze has been a working comedian since the early 2000s, but the now-46-year-old didn’t reach serious fame until after his time hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2023 (booking the gig during the SAG-AFTRA strike). Now, after two years packed with appearances, comedy specials, movie roles, and more, he’s even talking about building a Nateland theme park.

On Greatest Average American, Bargatze steps away from his comfort zone to emcee the Family Feud–esque game show, which asks players to find not the best but the most common answers given, according to the rest of the country. The winner, of course, earns the average U.S. salary: $67,920.

Below, Bargatze fills us in.

You recently hit the milestone of performing stand-up in all 50 states. Has that enhanced your understanding of who the average American is?

Nate Bargatze: I think it’s enhanced it, absolutely. We’re all the same. I could be doing [New York venue] Madison Square Garden or Billings, Montana, and [the crowd] is laughing at the same jokes. This game show celebrates that.

How are the contestants?

They were all so fun and really, really energetic. You want them to win. And then you have the audience who plays a part of the game, too. We ask [audience] questions and then they — and whoever’s the final contestant — have to see if they can answer all the questions and get ’em all correct. I want everybody to feel involved; whether you are even in the game or not, you play a part.

What surprised you most about this new gig?

When I do stand-up, I’m not a crowdwork guy. It was nice to work on the skill of being in the moment, on the fly, coming up with something funny or relating to the contestant. It’s a completely different kind of energy [from stand-up]. I think it will benefit all facets of my career and help [me] be more well-rounded.

Are there any game show hosts you admired, or even asked advice of during this journey?

I’m friends with [Jimmy] Fallon, and he’s been such a great friend to me. And John Quinn [GAA’s EP, and the showrunner for Fallon’s Password], talking to him and seeing his energy. He’s just so fun.

And there’s a bit of Family Feud [host] Steve Harvey, the quick looks he gives. You want the audience to feel like you’re in control. You’re the anchor, the trust. But also I wanted to make sure I was doing my own thing.

Do you have a favorite game show of all time?

I was a giant fan of Press Your Luck as a kid. When they hit the Whammy, I just thought that was so funny. And I was a big fan of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? when that came out. I got very into that game.

We’ve been watching a lot of game shows now, too, with my daughter. They’re easy to watch as a family, which is another reason I wanted to create one.

What’s your favorite thing that happened during shooting?

There was a challenge I did that was so embarrassing in how bad I did, and it was the one my parents were at. Everybody got a good laugh at me. [Laughs]

The Greatest Average American, Series Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 9/8c, ABC