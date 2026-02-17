‘Scooby-Doo’ Live Action Series Casts Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake — Everything We Know

Brittany Sims
Mckenna Grace
One member of Mystery Inc. is no longer a mystery. A live-action Scooby-Doo series is coming to streaming, and Daphne Blake has been cast.

Mckenna Grace (Regretting You, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping) is joining the gang as a young Daphne, according to Variety. This is not her first time playing the character. Grace voiced a young Daphne Blake in the 2020 film, Scoob!. She was set to voice the character in the sequel, but it was scrapped.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg wrote the series, which was picked up in March 2025, and serve as showrunners via Midnight Radio

Here is everything we know about the upcoming series, which joins many iterations of the franchise, including live-action movies and shows, based on the characters created by Hanna-Barbera in 1960.

What is the new show called?

A title has not yet been set for the Scooby-Doo live-action series.

When does Scooby Doo premiere?

A  premiere date has not been announced yet, as the series is still casting.

Who is starring in the series?

So far, only Grace has been cast in the series. The rest of Mystery Inc. — Shaggy Rogers, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, and Scooby-Doo — have not yet been announced.

Where can you watch the series?

The eight-episode show will stream on Netflix.

What will the show be about?

According to the logline, the upcoming series will follow old friends Shaggy and Daphne “during their final summer at camp,” who “get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.”

