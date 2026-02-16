What To Know The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg addressed Donald Trump’s criticism of Olympians, specifically skier Hunter Hess, after Trump called the athlete a “loser” for expressing concerns about representing the U.S.

Goldberg and her co-hosts defended the athletes’ right to voice their opinions, emphasizing that disagreeing with aspects of the country does not equate to disrespecting it.

Goldberg urged critics to stop labeling athletes as “losers” and highlighted the importance of free expression in America, noting that the athletes expressed their views respectfully.

Whoopi Goldberg sent a direct message to President Donald Trump on The View after he called an American Olympic athlete a “loser” for speaking out about the state of the U.S.

On the Monday, February 15, the ABC daytime talk show addressed freestyle skier Hunter Hess getting political at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now. I think it’s a little hard,” Hess said at a recent press conference, per NBC News. “There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

In response, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics. If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

@cnn A group of Team USA freestyle skiers expressed their conflicting feelings about representing the US during a news conference ahead of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan. ♬ original sound – CNN

On Monday, The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, shared, “The athletes, I think, did the right thing by explaining how they feel.”

To that, Goldberg pointed out, “The problem for me is people at home who are calling them losers and all these kinds of things.”

She continued, “Here’s the issue: You know, they are entitled to feel how they feel. That is their right. And they are saying, ‘I don’t agree with everything.’ It’s like when I was a kid, people said, ‘My country right or wrong.’ No, if you’re wrong, you’re wrong. And people are going to say you’re wrong.”

To conclude her thoughts on the topic, Goldberg added, “So, you know, all these people who are criticizing these folks, saying, ‘Stop Talking’ — because in this country, we are still allowed. We are still allowed. It has not been outlawed. They can threaten it, but they haven’t stopped it. And when we are across the pond, they did it the right way. They said, I’m not with everything that’s happening.’ They didn’t say, ‘The country should go to hell.’ That’s not what they said at all.”

She then directly addressed Trump, declaring, “So stop calling people losers and maybe get out and do a little exercise and maybe you can compete with them.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC