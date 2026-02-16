‘Tehran’ Producer Dana Eden Found Dead at 52 in Hotel During Season 4 Filming

What To Know Dana Eden, an Israeli producer of Apple TV’s Tehran, was found dead at age 52 in her Athens hotel room during filming for the show’s fourth season.

Dana Eden, an Israeli producer who worked on Apple TV’s spy thriller series Tehran, was found dead in a hotel room in Athens, Greece, on Sunday, February 15, during filming for the show’s fourth season. She was 52.

“We mourn the passing of our colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation – Dana Eden,” Israeli public broadcaster Kan said in a statement, per Deadline.

The statement continued, “Dana was among the senior figures in Israel’s television industry and played a central role in creating and leading some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions. Her professional and personal legacy will continue to shape Israeli television for many years to come.”

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though Reuters reported that the case is being treated as a potential suicide based on evidence and testimonies.

According to a Times of Israel report, Greek police officials found Eden lifeless in her hotel room on Sunday after her brother failed to reach her several times. Local police are investigating the death and have started gathering security camera footage and testimony from hotel staff. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

The production company behind Tehran, Donna and Shula Productions, also issued a statement, saying, “It’s a moment of great pain for the family, friends and colleagues.” The statement also addressed rumors that Eden may have been killed by Iranian agents.

“The production company wants to clarify that the rumors about criminal death or about a national background are not true and are not grounded,” the statement read.

Tehran, which premiered on Apple TV+ in September 2020, follows an Israeli Mossad agent of Iranian Jewish descent going undercover on her first mission in Iran’s capital. The show stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan and Glenn Close as Marjan Montazami. Season 3, which premiered last month, stars Hugh Laurie as South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson.

Eden worked as a producer across every episode of the series. Her other credits include the TV series Magpie, the mini-series The Prosecution, and the 2025 film Girl, Woman.

