‘The Night Agent’ Boss Teases Stephen Moyer as Peter’s ‘Prodigious Adversary’ in Season 3

What To Know In Season 3 of The Night Agent, Peter Sutherland is sent to Istanbul to track down a Treasury agent accused of murder, but the mission quickly escalates.

Executive producer Shawn Ryan discusses Peter’s dynamics with Stephen Moyer and Genesis Rodriguez’s characters as well as how he’s doing without Rose.

Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) used to answer mysterious “night agent” calls; now he is one. His Season 3 mission: Go to Istanbul to track down a Treasury agent (Suraj Sharma) accused of murder.

The task becomes deadlier the deeper he gets, teases The Night Agent executive producer Shawn Ryan. Peter has a new ally in dogged journalist Isabel DeLeon (Genesis Rodriguez) and a chilling adversary known as the Father (Stephen Moyer). What he doesn’t have is his partner and love interest, Rose (Luciane Buchanan, not returning).

Below, Shawn Ryan previews Peter’s Season 3.

What makes Peter’s mission in Season 3 different from the previous two and how he handles it?

Shawn Ryan: We’re proud that all our seasons are unique from each other and take Peter and the audience into a different world with new and different characters each time. In Season 3, Peter’s mission starts off small — track a FinCen employee accused of murder to Istanbul and bring him back to the U.S. to face justice. But what he learns in Turkey changes everything and sets him off on a new, deadlier and more important mission. Over the course of Season 3, we’ll see Peter take on new allies, confront new enemies, and even get assigned a new partner as he tackles his Night Action responsibilities.

What can you say about Stephen Moyer’s character and interactions with Peter? In the teaser, it looks like he’s asking Peter who he is, and Peter tells him he’s a night agent.

Stephen plays a character known only as the Father, a mysterious man who travels the country with his home-schooled 10-year-old boy (known only as the Son). The Father is wickedly smart, with his own particular set of ethics that he adheres to religiously. He’s a prodigious adversary for Peter, and a lot happens between the two of them before the scene that the clip is from. I will say the scenes between Peter and the Father are highlights of the entire series and represent, in my opinion, the best acting work that Gabriel has ever done on the show. He and Stephen really brought out the best in each other.

The season description teases Peter working with a “relentless journalist.” What can you preview about their dynamic and how much they trust one another?

The journalist in question is Isabel DeLeon, played by the wonderful Genesis Rodriguez. She articulates one of the core themes of Season 3, the idea that almost any bad thing you can think of — drug trafficking, human trafficking, arms dealing, terrorism, etc. — would be impossible without the support of financial institutions who are willing to wash, hide, and clean their illicit money for a profit and rarely face consequences for it. Isabel is determined to shine a light on this practice, and when her investigations intersect with Peter’s, they find themselves as unlikely and wary partners. But her instinct for transparency as a journalist and his instinct for secrecy as a night agent will cause tension in their relationship. Can she be trusted? Can anyone in The Night Agent be trusted? That’s what Peter will have to assess.

Rose isn’t back this season, and she was, in a way, Peter’s connection to normalcy, as much as she could be while getting caught up in his world. How is he doing without her around, and what does not having her around mean for how he’s approaching the mission?

As writers, we love Rose (and Luciane, who played her), and we know in the show, Peter loved Rose and relied on her heavily. Being without her in Season 3, we’ll see him struggle without that deep connection. He’s not over her. She was his moral compass, and without her (at least for the time being), he strives to mature and evolve. Having sacrificed being with Rose to keep her safe from his Night Action dangers, Peter faces extra pressure to close the case he’s assigned. After all, what good is his sacrifice if he’s not successful on the job? The shadow of Rose hangs over Peter in Season 3.

The Night Agent, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 19, Netflix