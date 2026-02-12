‘Tribunal Justice’ Judges Argue Over Wild Cases in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

What To Know TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the Tribunal Justice Season 3 trailer.

The Prime Video series follows judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and Adam Levy as they tackle unusual and contentious real-life cases.

Created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, the series will release new episodes weekdays starting next month.

All rise: Prime Video’s Tribunal Justice is back with brand-new episodes.

The courtroom reality series returns for its third season on Monday, March 2, and TV Insider has the exclusive first look at what wild and wacky cases are in store for judges Patricia DiMango, Tanya Acker, and Adam Levy.

“We gotta get through the facts of the case,” Levy says in the courtroom, while Acker states, “Who is being dishonest here?” Following a clip of a woman appearing to throw a rock at a car, DiMango quips, “I would have come in this courtroom, if I were you, with a paper bag over my head.”

The trailer teases conflict among the trio of judges, particularly during the deliberation of a case. “I’m not gonna give any money over to the plaintiff,” DiMango declares, while Levy says he would “award the plaintiff the $1,000 that she was owed.” Acker finds herself stuck in the middle, stating, “I really am on the fence. I need a minute to think.”

Despite some internal arguments, the trio will work together to deliver — as the show’s title suggests — justice to those who enter the courtroom. The sneak peek offers several glimpses into this season’s cases, from one person claiming they were unaware their ex filed for divorce to the judges calling out a pair’s red flags.

“All crimes aren’t created equal,” Acker jokes at the end of the trailer.

New episodes of Tribunal Justice will be available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., and Germany, with new episodes dropping every weekday.

Tribunal Justice debuted on Prime Video in 2023. Created and executive produced by courtroom TV legend Judge Judy Sheindlin, the series features “a beloved panel of three dynamic judges adjudicating real and compelling cases,” per its official description. “It is followed by a lively and spirited deliberation, where the judges don’t always see eye-to-eye, which makes for an exciting verdict.”

DiMango is a former New York State Supreme Court Justice and Administrative Judge of the New York State Supreme Court, Criminal Term, Kings County, while Acker is a civil litigator and former Judge Pro Tem in Los Angeles. Levy, who is one of Sheindlin’s five children, worked as a criminal defense lawyer for 20 years and formerly served as the Putnam County District Attorney. The cast also includes bailiffs Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Tribunal Justice‘s return comes nearly two months after Sheindlin’s Judy Justice began airing new episodes on Prime Video. The follow-up to her hit series Judge Judy sees Sheindlin tackle legal disputes with her trademark wit and no-nonsense personality. The show also features law clerk Sarah Rose (a.k.a. Sheindlin’s granddaughter), court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and bailiff Kevin Rasco.

Sheindlin also starred alongside the cast of Tribunal Justice on Season 1 of Prime Video’s Justice on Trial, which debuted in July 2025. The series sees Sheindlin and her colleagues “recreate the trials from notorious cases where the letter of the law dictates that ‘justice’ doesn’t always feel ‘just,'” per the show’s description. The series also stars veteran trial lawyers Daniel Mentzer and Larry Bakman.

Tribunal Justice, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, March 2, Prime Video