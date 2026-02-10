Raegan Revord Posts Surprise ‘Young Sheldon’ Reunion With Lance Barber, Montana Jordan — Fans React

What To Know Raegan Revord shared a playful Instagram video reuniting with Young Sheldon co-stars.

The trio was last seen together on the set of the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

A Young Sheldon family reunion is in the works.

It’s always nice when the band gets back together, and that’s exactly what happened when part of the Young Sheldon cast appeared on Raegan Revord‘s Instagram, strutting to “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

In a cute video captioned “Family dynamics,” Revord appears first in the video, ever the rebel, and flips off the camera in perfect Missy fashion, quickly followed by her “father,” George, Lance Barber, who mouths the words, “I’m sorry,” as if to apologize for the shenanigans of his insubordinate teen “daughter.”

This was quickly followed by “brother” Georgie, Montana Jordan, who, while looking directly at the camera, made it clear: “No, we ain’t.”

Revord, Barber, and Jordan had worked side by side for seven years when the final episode of Young Sheldon aired in May 2024. The series concluded with a special one-hour two-episode event, titled “Funeral” and “Memoir,” bringing the beloved family comedy to a close.

The trio was last pictured together on the set of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage in August 2024, which Revord posted to her Instagram.

A major Young Sheldon family reunion is in the works for Season 2 Episode 18 of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage this spring, featuring the return of Barber (George Sr.), as well as Zoe Perry (Mary), Revord (Missy), and more. The episode will air in May, bringing back key cast members to the spinoff. Plot details remain unknown at this time.

Fans were beside themselves to see the Coopers reunited, even for just a brief moment.

“We all know mom is with Sheldon at Radioshack,” wrote one fan, in case anyone was wondering where Mary Cooper might have been.

“I can hear Georgie[‘s] accent through the song,” wrote another.

“UGHHHHH MY FAMILY!!!!!,” commented a super fan.

“In reality, George Senior would’ve been on Missy’s side with this one, lmao it’d be Mary to say sorry,” wrote a poster on Facebook.

“It wouldn’t be Missy without that teenage sass! Just don’t let Mary see it, she’d have a conniption fit, ROFL!,” posted another.

All in all, fans and friends were pretty happy to see the Coopers back together again, even if it was just for a moment.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS