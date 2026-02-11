Comedian Mike Epps Apologizes Over Crude Joke About Trump & Nicki Minaj

What To Know Comedian Mike Epps publicly apologized to Nicki Minaj for making a crude sexual joke about her and Donald Trump.

Comedian Mike Epps is taking accountability for a sexual joke he made about Nicki Minaj following her recent visit to the White House.

The Upshaws star took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (February 10) to apologize to the “Anaconda” rapper. In a video message, he said, per Entertainment Weekly, “Y’all know I’m Mr Accountability. You know, I say stuff and do stuff, and then I go to bed, wake up the next morning, [having] prayed on and thought about it.”

He continued, “I just want to apologize to you, Nicki Minaj, for saying the stuff that I said. I want to apologize to your husband, your kids, all that for saying what I said.”

Epps made the joke on Friday (February 6) at the We Them Ones Comedy Tour at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. During his set, The Hangover actor made a crude comment about Minaj, saying she was “having a train ran on her by Donald Trump and them.”

Minaj has been a vocal supporter of President Trump in recent months and appeared at the White House in January, where she referred to herself as “the president’s number 1 fan.”

“I’m a comedian,” Epps added in his apology video. “Sometimes I get on that stage, and I have a little drink, and I go wild. I’m non-filtered. Just wanted to apologize to you. Not explaining myself, but I am Mr. Accountability… I love apologizing, which is something a lot of people don’t know how to do. [I] apologize to you, Nicki.”

After she visited the White House, Minaj revealed that Trump gifted her a Gold Card, which grants its owner permanent residency in the United States. Trump previously said the Gold Card would cost $1 million, but Minaj received hers for free.

Minaj, a non-U.S. citizen who came to the country as an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad, has received backlash from some fans for her support of Trump amid the ongoing ICE raids targeted at undocumented immigrants.