Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s New Friendship With Nicki Minaj

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel mocked the unlikely friendship between Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, highlighting the irony of Minaj’s undocumented immigrant background amid Trump’s ICE policies.

Kimmel joked about Trump gifting Minaj a “gold card” that supposedly grants permanent residency.

He also ridiculed the guest list at Melania Trump’s new documentary premiere, poking fun at the caliber of attendees.

Jimmy Kimmel is puzzled by the new friendship between Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, especially given the current situation going on with ICE rounding up undocumented immigrants.

As the late-night host pointed out on Thursday’s (January 29) Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Minaj herself is a non-U.S. citizen who came to the country as an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad. “She is exactly who ICE has been rounding up,” Kimmel said.

“But he invites her to the Oval Office,” he continued. “If you’re Nicki Minaj and you pledge allegiance to Orange Julius, it’s different, I guess. So different, in fact, that Nicki Minaj is now in possession of a Trump gold card.”

As Kimmel noted, Trump is selling these gold cards for “one million dollars a pop,” which grants the buyer permanent resident status in the U.S.

“But [Minaj] didn’t buy one. She said she got it for free,” he added. “[Trump] gave it to her. She gets a gold card. He gets a famous Black friend. It’s what you call the art of the deal.”

“This is just nuts,” Kimmel went on. “He can’t just comp someone because she kisses his big white ass. I mean, he really thinks that he owns the country. Is he going to start handing our stuff out now? ‘Nicki, how do you like a monument? What do you want? Washington? No. Lincoln? Take a Lincoln. What about a nuclear weapon? You could use it on Cardi B.'”

Elsewhere in Thursday’s monologue, Kimmel continued to mock Melania Trump’s new self-titled Amazon documentary, which had its red carpet premiere on Wednesday night (January 28).

“Not since The Terminator has there been this much excitement for a movie about a European cyborg,” the comedian quipped before turning his focus to the caliber of celebrity in attendance at the big event.

“Among the luminaries in attendance were Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga… Oh no, wait, it was Dr. Phil and Waka Flocka Flame,” Kimmel joked. “The guest list also included disgraced former New York City mayor Eric Adams, Dr. Oz, Todd and Julie Chrisley, RFK… it was either a movie premiere or Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars.”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.