What To Know Lance Barber is returning to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage as George Sr.

The actor will be joined by several other Young Sheldon performers in Season 2, Episode 18.

Learn more about the installment set to debut this spring.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is gearing up for a mini Young Sheldon reunion in Season 2 as the CBS comedy welcomes back Lance Barber as Georgie’s (Montana Jordan) late dad, George Sr alongside other alums.

As viewers will remember, the final season of Young Sheldon bid farewell to George Sr. when he died after suffering a heart attack offscreen, and his loss loomed large over the spinoff when it debuted in 2024. Ultimately, George Sr. returned in dream form during the second half of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 1, and this time around, he’ll be joined by even more familiar faces.

TV Line reported that Barber will make his onscreen comeback in Season 2, Episode 18. The installment will also feature appearances from other Young Sheldon favorites like Zoe Perry‘s Mary, Raegan Revord‘s Missy, Doc Farrow‘s Coach Wilkins, and Rex Linn‘s Principal Petersen.

According to the outlet, plot details remain unknown, so we can only speculate about the storyline. Considering the collection of characters set to take centerstage in the installment, there’s more than one theory we could pose about the plot.

For fans who have been tuning into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which tracks the early days of Georgie Cooper’s marriage to Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment), seeing Perry and Revord pop back up as mother-daughter duo Mary and Missy isn’t out of the norm, as they’ve both appeared in a handful of episodes since the spinoff’s debut. Considering the status of Barber’s George Sr., his return is slightly more surprising, but a welcome one.

Farrow’s Coach Wilkins has also appeared on the spinoff, but this upcoming installment will serve as Linn’s first run on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. In addition to the Young Sheldon cast members making their comeback, Matthew Letscher’s Fred Fagenbacher, who currently recurs on the show, will appear in Episode 18, which is set to air this spring, with an exact date to be revealed.

As we previously reported, Barber and crew aren’t the only Young Sheldon favorites making a comeback in Season 2, as Annie Potts teased she will be back as Meemaw before the finale. “Meemaw’s up to no good again. I don’t wanna give it away, but she’s a grifter. She can’t resist it. She can’t resist doing a little grift and trying to make a little money,” Potts teased.

Stay tuned for more details on Barber’s return alongside other Young Sheldon stars, and let us know your theories surrounding their comeback in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Midseason 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, CBS