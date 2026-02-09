‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Go Wild as Model Devin Goda Shares Shirtless Photos

It’s getting hot in here! The Price Is Right model Devin Goda shared shirtless photos on his Instagram, and fans were going wild.

“Who else could use one of these right about now🙋🏽‍♂️ #warm #weekendvibes,” he captioned the post on February 2.

Goda sat on the side of a hot tub on the set of the game show. Perched on the edge, the model had no shirt on and wore green swim trunks with leaves on them and black flip-flops. Goda had his hands out to the sides and a smile on his face. His abs, toned arms, and legs were on display.

He shared a second photo of himself next to the hot tub, showing off the other side of it, which had plants and a bowl of fruit next to it.

“Looking good as always,” a fan commented. Many others commented with fire emojis.

“Just stunning! Perfection at its finest,” said another.

“So handsome,” added a third.

“He’s in great shape,” a Reddit user said.

“That is a body 🙂,” commented another.

A few days before this video, Goda shared a video of himself sitting shirtless in a sauna. “Do you sauna🤔🙋🏽‍♂️ #faithandfitness #suana #recovery #vibes,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devin Goda (@dgoda85)

The Price Is Right model sat in the heated space with no shirt on and wearing black shorts and black sandals. He shared that he tries to go to the sauna five to seven times a week for 20 to 25 minutes each day.

“Game changer,” he said. Goda stretched while sitting in the sauna, including stretching his arm over his head, hip twists, and leg stretches.

He sat there with sweat on his body, holding onto a towel. “If you guys haven’t already, get in a sauna. One of the best things for you,” Goda said.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devin Goda (@dgoda85)

“We see you Devin!!! 🔥,” a follower commented.

“Yessssssssssir,” a few followers said.

“Wow. You look amazing,” a fan wrote.

“Gorgeous! 🥰,” one last fan wrote.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

