‘Ludwig’: David Mitchell Gives Update on Season 2’s Big Mystery

What To Know Ludwig Season 2 star David Mitchell gives an update on the mystery of James’s disappearance.

John, now officially working with the police, faces challenges investigating his brother’s case while hiding his past impersonation and dealing with skepticism from colleagues.

Mitchell teases new characters joining the BritBox series in Season 2.

Ludwig Season 2 will provide some answers to the Season 1 finale’s biggest mystery, according to star David Mitchell.

Picking up from where things were left at the end of Season 1, master puzzle-setter “Ludwig” is now a Crime Scene Consultant working on “impossible” crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority in Ludwig Season 2. No longer having to masquerade as his twin brother, James, John is openly more “Ludwig” than ever — brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But James is still missing, and now that he’s an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won’t stop, and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John’s sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother — a puzzle needs solving, and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.

Mitchell told Radio Times that the James mystery will be addressed further in Ludwig Season 2.

“A little bit, yeah, that’s still carrying on,” he said. “They’re still trying to get their heads around what he’s doing and why he’s gone, and a little bit more of that mystery will be revealed.”

The Season 1 finale revealed that James went into hiding after concealing the contents of Robert Sinclair, a conspiracy theorist who wound up dead after coming across some apparently true and dangerous information. There are still major questions about the events leading up to James’s disappearance and what he’s been doing since. John is going to try to crack the case, but his new job will make that difficult on several levels.

“When you watch the second series, you realize there’s still quite a lot of obfuscation involved in his role, because not everyone in the police force is entirely on side with his appointment,” Mitchell revealed, adding, “And of course, he’s still got to cover up the fact that for a long time he was solving cases while impersonating a police officer. And if that ever gets out, well, five murderers will walk free, and he won’t walk free himself.”

Mitchell also opened up about some of Season 2’s new cast members, Ben Ashenden and Rumi Sutton, whose characters are on the police team.

“They were brilliant, very funny. They’re new characters, they’re very funny characters,” Mitchell told Radio Times. “They’ve got a great dynamic with each other, but overall, the situation remains the same.”

Mitchell also praised Mark Bonnar and Fleabag‘s Sian Clifford, who play a newspaper editor, Gareth Fisher, and a local MP, Joanne Kemper, respectively. The actor said they’re “both brilliant” and that “Mark Bonnar’s sort of hilarious, hapless newspaper editor, which is a terrific role.”

“And Sian, well, I don’t want to reveal too much about Sian’s role,” he added. “But it’s intriguing, and it was brilliant to work with her, because I’ve admired her stuff for years.”

Ludwig airs on BBC in the U.K. and on BritBox in the U.S.

Ludwig, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, BritBox