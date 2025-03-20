‘Ludwig’: David Mitchell Talks Twin Mystery Timeline & Season 2 Plans

David Mitchell stars as John “Ludwig” Taylor, a reclusive but brilliant puzzle maker who’s facing one big conundrum in the cozy BritBox comedy Ludwig (premiering with two episodes on March 20 in the U.S.). When his semi-estranged twin brother, a detective, goes missing, he agrees to step into his shoes as a one-time favor for his beloved sister-in-law, Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin)… and winds up having to solve a murder.

Thankfully, Ludwig’s puzzle-solving brain makes him a whiz, Mitchell tells TV Insider, adding that the premise is a physical comedy gold mine. “The thing that first drew me to the project, comically, is that once you accept the premise that he absolutely looks identical to his brother, that there is no one who will not accept that he’s his brother, that just frees it up for so much comedy.” Ludwig can “fail to such a greater extent [at work] than would otherwise be plausible for someone impersonating an officer,” he says.

“That comic juxtaposition, I thought, well, that’s great,” the Peep Show alum continues. “To be able to have that broad, but within the premise of the program, plausible comedy alongside the intriguing murder mysteries, I thought from the start, this is an interesting idea for a program.”

Ludwig also deals with a bigger loss, as childhood flashbacks show how these identical twins wound up living opposite lives.