What To Know The final season of Outlander will feature major book storylines.

Key plot points from the novels, such as Brianna and her family’s reunion with Claire and Jamie, will be adapted for the screen.

A significant tragedy involving a fire will also be included in Season 8, as hinted at by the trailer.

[The below contains MAJOR spoilers from the Outlander book series.]

Outlander‘s eighth and final season approaches, and with it the conclusion of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) onscreen journey.

Based on Diana Gabaldon‘s wildly popular book series, Outlander tracks their epic love story across time, ranging from 18th-century Scotland to 20th-century America, and beyond. But when it comes to the time-traversing romantic drama, fans may be wondering what storylines will be covered in the final onscreen chapter.

The last novel released was 2021’s Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, which is the ninth installment in Gabaldon’s main series, but she has a tenth on the horizon titled A Blessing for a Warrior Going Out. And with some plots carrying over from the eighth novel, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, we’re breaking down the book plots we know will pop up in Season 8, based on the trailers and other released information so far. Scroll down to see five plots we’re eager to dive into for Outlander‘s final TV run.

Revolutionary Woes

The Revolutionary War continues to loom large over the Frasers as a family, as Jamie’s fate is called into question with encroaching unrest. As fans have seen over the past several seasons, the war has confronted Claire, Jamie, and the rest of the Frasers head-on since they settled in North Carolina at Fraser’s Ridge. Will viewers see it come to an end before the show is through? Only time will tell, but fans can count on that book thread carrying over onscreen.

Family Reunion

The show’s latest trailer revealed the impending family reunion set to take place between Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her parents, Claire and Jamie, as it does in the books. In this instance, Brianna, her husband Roger (Richard Rankin), and their kids return to Revolutionary America after taking a trip further back in time, which puts them in the path of her grandfather Brian (Andrew Whipp), years prior to Claire’s first trip back in time. How they’ll return to Fraser’s Ridge will remain to be seen onscreen, but their reunion remains consistent with Gabaldon’s books.

William’s Reckoning

In Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, William (Charles Vandervaart) must come to terms with the reality of his parentage after he learned that Jamie is his biological father. While this carries weight with his relationship to adoptive father, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William dives deeper into his identity following the revelation, and it appears that it will continue to translate onscreen. As fans saw in Season 7, William had already begun to react to this revelation, but it seems like that plot will play a bigger role for him in Season 8.

Frank’s Book

Another element from Gabaldon’s work that will be incorporated into Season 8 is Frank’s (Tobias Menzies) research, which insinuates that Jamie dies in a Revolutionary battle. The prophecy weighs heavily on the family, and fans will have to tune in to see how it unfolds, but for now, readers can rest assured that this storyline will carry over to TV from Gabaldon’s pages.

Print Shop Tragedy

A storyline from Written in My Own Heart’s Blood involves a fire that impacts Marsali (Lauren Lyle), Fergus (César Domboy), and their family. While we won’t get too specific about the details, it appears tragedy looms if the final trailer is to be trusted. Small snippets of footage hint at the pivotal sequence from Gabaldon’s novel; it seems like a definite book inclusion for Season 8.

Let us know which book plots you’re hoping to see in Outlander‘s final season as the episodes approach, and stay tuned to see how it unfolds when the latest chapter arrives on Starz.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz