Kevin Kline is returning to screens along with Laura Linney in a new MGM+ comedy about the ins and outs of a life dedicated to the stage. But mostly the outs.

American Classic tells the story of actor Richard Bean, who suffers a painful blow to his Broadway career that forces him to leave New York and return home to rediscover his roots and rethink what success really means. Costarring Linney, Jon Tenney, and Tony Shalhoub, the series will debut in March with a two-episode premiere that introduces the eccentric world surrounding Bean and the family and colleagues who both challenge and support him.

Here is everything we know thus far about the comedy, including what it is about, who stars in the show, how the project came together, and when viewers will be able to watch the premiere.

What does American Classic premiere?

The first two episodes of the eight-episode season debut on Sunday, March 1, at 9/8c, the one episode will air weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, April 12.

What is American Classic about?

The story follows an actor named Richard Bean, who has a very public meltdown and is forced to return home to the family theater where he first made a name for himself. His extreme behavior sets off a domino effect for those around him, including his ex-girlfriend, who is now the mayor and married to his brother; his brother, who has long lived in his shadow; and his niece, who hopes to follow in his footsteps. According to the logline, “Each season follows a different Richard Bean production that will reflect the stories unfolding in the lovable but flawed Bean family and the transformative power of making art.”

Who stars in American Classic?

American Classic stars Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, Jon Tenney, Len Cariou, Nell Verlaque, Jessica Hecht, Tony Shalhoub, Ajay Friese, Billy Carter, Elise Kibler, Jane Alexander, Stephen Spinella, and Aaron Tveit.

Who is behind American Classic?

American Classic is co-created by Michael Hoffman and Bob Martin. The series is from Fifth Season with Mar-Key Pictures and Likely Story producing and Anonymous Content. Hoffman, Martin, and Ellen Fairey serve as executive producers alongside non-writing EPs Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Miriam Mintz, Kevin Kline, Laura Linney, and Jon Tenney. Garrett Kemble, Kevin Cotter, Todd Sharp and Jill Arthur also EP. David Levine is a Co-Executive Producer.

Is there a trailer?

Indeed! The full force of Richard Bean’s breakdown and his return to his hometown is on full display.