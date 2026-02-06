Craig Melvin’s Wife on ‘Today’ Team’s ‘Heartbreak’ Over Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

What To Know The Today show team is supporting Savannah Guthrie as the search for her missing mother, Nancy, continues.

Craig Melvin’s wife Lindsay Czarniak described the Today crew as a close-knit family deeply affected by the situation, highlighting the emotional toll on the team as they continue their work.

Czarniak has been moved by the widespread support from colleagues and viewers across networks, emphasizing the genuine care and unity within the television community during this difficult time.

As the search continues for Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, each passing day becomes more difficult. The Today team have banded together in sharing their support for the host during this trying time. NBC’s coverage of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics has changed as a result with Mary Carillo stepping in for Guthrie.

Craig Melvin will also remain stateside as NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed steps in to host Olympic Late Night. His wife Lindsay Czarniak, who is part of the event’s daily coverage on USA Network, spoke about the emotional few days.

“It’s an absolutely heartbreaking situation,” the broadcaster said. “We are just praying really hard and hoping for a miracle and really hoping that if anyone out there has information that they will continue to share that information so they can bring Nancy home.

Czarniak, who has appeared on Today a number of times over the years, describes the morning show’s crew as a “tightknit group of people.” She added, “It really is a family environment.” That has been shown with many of Guthrie’s colleagues lending their heartfelt words. Despite all the hardship, the Today hosts have worked to power through.

“We’re just waiting and still waiting for news, but knowing how honestly close and what a family that group is and how they treat each other, it adds such an element of sadness for them,” Czarniak said. “On one level, it really makes my heart break because I know they are going to work and these amazing people that are part of the team are feeling so hurt, sad, just waiting for any bit of news while doing the job. It’s so surreal to be watching them. I was watching TV and all the clips from all the different networks and Hoda [ Kotb] was talking about how people are banding together. I stopped to watch it because I thought it was so incredibly powerful.”

The news veteran, who has reported for not only NBC Sports, but ESPN, CBS, and a number of other outlets, has been touched by how fellow news anchors and journalists came together for Guthrie. She admitted this is not something you normally don’t get to see.

“Yes, when you’re part of TV, there is the natural competition and all that with it, but you don’t get to see the admiration people at different networks have for each other and for different shows,” Czarniak explained. “I really thought that was awesome because I really do think it’s super authentic. I know everyone means it when they’re saying how much they are thinking about and praying for Savannah and her family, but also for everyone at the Today show.

“My eyes have been so opened by the amount of people who have reached out to us just to say we’re thinking about you. It has been everyone from friends to former colleagues to neighbors, you realize the power of television. People watch those morning shows and Today, in my opinion, because they are such a family. That’s why you want to watch it because you want to be there. I see it when people see my husband in public when they recognize him out. It’s different than if he were an athlete. They know the nature of who he is on TV, and it’s the same person outside that. That whole element adds a level of gut-wrenching heartbreak.”

Tips about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts can be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

