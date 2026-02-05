Frank Del Duca will be one of the representatives for Team USA during the Opening Ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics. He and speedskater Erin Jackson have been selected by their teammates as flagbearers at the event that will kick off the Winter Games on Friday, February 6, in Milan Cortina.

Del Duca is a bobsledder for Team USA who was chosen to represent his country at the Olympics in January. Scroll down to learn more about his history with the sport and more.

What events will Frank Del Duca compete in at 2026 Olympics?

Del Duca will compete in the 2-man and 4-man bobsled events at the 2026 Olympics. After six training heats between February 12 and February 14, Del Duca will compete in his first 2-man heat on Monday, February 16. There will a second heat that same day, followed by two more on Thursday, February 17.

For the 4-man race, training begins on February 18 and lasts until February 20. The official 4-man heats take place on February 21 and February 22, the same day as the closing ceremony.

Does Frank Del Duca have any Olympic medals?

Del Duca does not have any Olympic medals yet. He made his Olympics debut at the 2022 Games in Beijing where he competed in the 2-man and 4-man bobsled events.

In the 2-man, he finished in 13th place, and in the 4-man, he finished in 15th place. Germany took home the gold, silver, and bronze medals in 2-man, as well as the gold and silver in 4-man, with Canada winning bronze.

What other sports does Frank Del Duca play?

Del Duca attended the University of Maine and was a captain on the school’s Division 1 track and field team. His track career ended midseason due to an ACL injury. He then played on a AAA football team in Maine before bobsled “piqued [his] interest” in 2015, according to his bio.

After putting up impressive results in combines, Del Duca started training at the Olympic Training Center, but did not make the 2018 Olympics. He kept at it and qualified for the Games in 2022.

Is Frank Del Duca married?

Yes, Del Duca is married to his wife, Haley Del Duca. They tied the knot in June 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, son Sebastian, in December 2022.

“Sebastian Enzo Del Duca heard his parents were done at the bobsled world cups, and decided it was a good time to arrive!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “We love you Seb ❤️ we’ll be leaving the hospital soon, and can’t wait to get this little guy into his nursery.”

In March 2025, Haley gave birth to their second son, Lorenzo. “This little love bug decided he was ready to arrive on 03/29/2025 at 11:32pm,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are now home and doing well. I can’t thank the hospital staff enough for such a smooth and successful delivery (especially my nurses!), and I can’t wait to experience life as a family of four.”

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c, NBC