What To Know NBC is the broadcasting home for both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2026.

The sporting events overlap on February 8, and the network has released a schedule for how they’ll be covered.

Mike Tirico will be pulling double duties as host, calling the Super Bowl for the first time and also spearheading primetime Olympics coverage.

NBC is the broadcasting home for two of the biggest sporting events of 2026. The network has the rights to both the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LX, which means a full day of athletics on February 8.

The Super Bowl and its pre-show festivities in Santa Clara, California, will overlap with what’s happening over in Milan Cortina during the Olympics on Sunday, but NBC and Peacock will make sure viewers have the opportunity to tune into both events.

The day will begin at 7/6c with live coverage from the Olympics. Since there is a six-hour time difference between Italy and the United States’ East Coast, Olympic events will already be underway by this time.

After five hours of Olympics coverage, NBC will switch over to Super Bowl mode with Road to the Super Bowl at 12/11c. The Super Bowl LX Pregame Show starts at 1/12c and runs until kickoff at 6:30/5:30c.

Then, once the Super Bowl is over, at approximately 10:45/9:45c, coverage will shift to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Primetime Show, which will be broadcast straight from the site of the Super Bowl, Levi’s Stadium. Mike Tirico will be calling the Super Bowl for the very first time, then immediately jump into hosting the Olympics Primetime Show that evening.

After local news airs at 12a/11c, the Olympics Late Night program will begin at 12:35a/11:35c.

For the Super Bowl, Tirico will be joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth in the booth. Tirico is the primetime host for the Olympics, while Late Night will be hosted by Ahmed Fareed and, later, Maria Taylor. The Olympics Opening Ceremony will be hosted by Terry Gannon and Mary Carillo, who stepped in to replace Savannah Guthrie this week after the disappearance of the Today anchor’s mother.

2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Friday, February 6, 2/1c, NBC and Peacock

Super Bowl 2026, Sunday, February 8, 6:30/5:30c, NBC and Peacock