‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Gets ‘Hysterical’ in Rant About Trump NBC Interview

Whoopi Goldberg could not hold it together during the first “Hot Topic” discussion of Thursday’s (February 5) episode of The View. The cohosts started the show by talking about key snippets of Donald Trump‘s interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, in which Trump talked about the U.S. citizen killings by ICE in Minneapolis and whether he’s going to cast doubt on the results of the midterm elections if and when the Republicans lose control of one or both chambers of Congress.

The segment began on a bit of a chaotic note when Goldberg introduced the subject as cohost Joy Behar challenged her to clarify the “Who” in her usual “You Know Who” verbiage about Trump. Then, when she mentioned that the full interview will air ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast, she reacted to audible static from the live audience by saying, “You don’t have to watch it! I’m just telling you when it’s on!”

They then watched a clip of Trump saying that, after the outrage over the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents, “I learned that maybe we can use a little bit of a softer touch, but you still have to be tough. And to me, it was a very sad incident, two incidents, and you know, they mentioned the one, now they don’t mention the other. Well, I think they were both sad. And you know, who feels worse about it than anybody? The people of ICE. I hate even talking about it. Two people out of tens of thousands, OK, and you get bad publicity.”

After audible grains from the audience, Behar noted, “This audience is not having that.”

From there, Goldberg offered her own spirited reaction, saying, “It goes to the question: Is this that change of tone? I don’t know what change of tone ya’ll talk about.” She then noted some of the demands people have had — “no more masks, they wanted identification, they wanted body cam, and I didn’t hear any of that” — and called Trump’s words a “lightweight band-aid.”

Later, Goldberg introduced another portion of the clip in which Trump denied saying he wanted to “nationalize the elections” and, when asked about accepting the results of the midterms, he said, “I will, if the elections are honest. Look, I [am] the last one that wants to complain.”

That’s when Goldberg really lost it.

“Has nobody showed you the things that have come out of your mouth, sir?! You did say that! We talked about it. We saw you say it. It’s on video. Unless now you’re telling everybody that that was AI…” she said, with an air of perplexion.

“Maybe he has short-term memory loss?” Behar wondered aloud.

“Maybe. But it’s just a hint that we’re going to hear more election fraud claims if the GOP loses,” Goldberg continued before breaking into laughter. “I’m getting hysterical, I’m just letting it out,” she then said through laughter.

She then, with various pauses for giggles, offered a message directed right at Trump: “You sent people into Georgia, OK? First, you called Georgia when you lost, and you said, ‘Look, all I need is 11,000 votes.’ We saw you say that on the video, right? You say you believe you won, but if you believe you won, why would you call a man to get you extra votes?” And if you are going to get in ballots years after … This is why people feel like you cheat! Because why do you need these? The state of Georgia said to you, ‘Sir’ — they called you ‘Sir’ — they said, ‘You lost. You lost here. You lost here. You lost in Georgia.’ You knew, and now, so this is why people are questioning…”

Behar then added, “This is why Steve Bannon says that we’re going to send ICE to the election booths next November. They’re scared that they’re going to lose.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC