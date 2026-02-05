‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Hits Back at People Who Mock Her Hair

What To Know Theresa Caputo has hit back at trolls who mock her signature poofy hairstyle and long nails.

She discussed with Khloe Kardashian the challenges of dealing with public misconceptions and emphasized the importance of not judging others without knowing their full story.

Caputo explained her hairstyle preference stems from a traumatic haircut experience and her dislike of having hair in her face.

Theresa Caputo is happy with how she looks and isn’t about to change for anyone, especially online trolls who have made fun of her signature poofy hairstyle.

The Long Island Medium star appeared on the latest episode of Khloe Kardashian‘s Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, where the pair discussed dealing with social media criticism. During the chat, the pair found common ground about facing “misconceptions.”

“There’s so much misconception, I was gonna literally say the same thing about you,” Caputo told Kardashian, per The U.S. Sun. “It’s so easy to judge, right? Or to watch someone on TV and to judge someone, and that’s something that I work on every day, is don’t judge.”

Caputo said she sticks by the advice her mom always tells her, “‘Don’t judge, because you don’t know the whole story,’ and it honestly is the God’s honest truth.”

The TLC reality star then addressed the criticisms over her appearance, which includes large, poofy blond hair and long fake nails.

“People always say, ‘Does that bother you?'” she shared. “Of course, it hurts my feelings when someone says something not nice about you, but if it makes someone else feel better to say something negative about me, go right ahead.”

She added, “I’m not gonna stop wearing my hair this way, I’m gonna have long nails, and I’m gonna continue to talk to dead people, and that’s it. If you don’t like it, then don’t pay attention to it.”

Fans frequently make comments about Caputo’s hair on social media, including one X user who wrote, “You can’t convince me Ratatouille isn’t living in Theresa Caputo’s hair.”

“Theresa Caputo and this hair! Ma’am, please!” added another.

“I love her but her huge long island hair is a bit much,” said another.

One commenter joked, “I wonder if Theresa caputo wears a purse or if she just puts her belongings in her hair.”

“Theresa Caputo’s hair just keeps getting bigger,” another added.

Caputo previously explained the reason behind her big hair on a 2024 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. She said she had a traumatic experience where the hairdresser cut her hair too short, and also revealed she hates having hair in her face.

“I just wanted to let my hair grow again, and I just don’t like my hair in my face,” she shared. “Then I constantly put my hands through there, and then my nails will get stuck in my hair, and if I have food. So, I just like my hair off my face.”