Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has announced the birth of her third grandchild. She shared photos and the baby’s name on Instagram on Tuesday, March 4.

“Welcome to the world Meadow Skye 💕💕 #birthday #babygirl #longislandmedium #theresacaputo,” Caputo captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theresacaputo (@theresacaputo)

Set to the song “So This is Love” by Ilene Woods and Mike Douglas from the movie, Cinderella, the medium shared the first photo of the newborn. Meadow laid on the hospital bed in a pink and white checkered sheet with flowers on it.

She shared another video of Meadow wearing a big white bow in her hair, wrapped in a brown blanket with her name on it, sleeping peacefully. The next photo was of a stork sign on her daughter, Victoria Caputo Mastrandrea’s, front lawn. It had her name, weight (6lbs, 9 oz., 19.5 in.), time she was born (1:51 pm), and date of birth (March 3, 2025). Caputo’s fans and followers sent her congratulations in the comments.

Then, Caputo held her new granddaughter as she smiled for a photo with Victoria and her husband, Michael. This is their second child. They also have a two-year-old daughter, Michelina Rose. Victoria announced her pregnancy with Meadow in August 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by viccaputo (@viccaputo)



Michaelina stood in a playhouse while eating ice cream. A sign in the photo read, “I’ve got the scoop. Baby #2 is due March 2025.”

“Sorry I’ve been a little MIA lately,” Victoria captioned the post. “Growing another little human to add to our family. We are so excited and can’t wait for March to come.”

The medium shares two children with her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, to whom she was married from 1989 to 2018. Along with Victoria, they have a son, Larry Jr. Larry and his wife, Leah Munch, have one child – a son named Nico, who was born in September 2024. Theresa shared photos of him on Instagram on Thanksgiving 2024.

Between being a grandmother and a medium, Caputo is busy with her show, Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, which premiered in 2023. It follows her life as well as her time on tour.

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, Thursday, January 25, 9/8c, Lifetime