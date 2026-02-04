What To Know Peacock’s 2026 reimagining of the cult classic The ‘Burbs updates the original film’s themes.

Showrunner Celeste Hughey, Keke Palmer, and more emphasize that the series explores timeless issues.

The cast highlights the show’s blend of comedy, suspense, and social commentary as both escapist entertainment and a way to address heavier topics.

In 1989, the twisted mind of Joe Dante introduced a dark comedy called The ‘Burbs, starring Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher. The strange tale of a neighborhood paranoia towards less-than-friendly neighbors became a cult favorite among cinephiles.

Now, in 2026, Peacock‘s The ‘Burbs has been reimagined by showrunner Celeste Hughey and stars Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Justin Kirk, Mark Proksch, Julia Duffy, and Kapil Talwalkar. The story follows Samira and her husband, Rob, played by Palmer and Whitehall, as they move into his childhood home in Hinkley Hills, known as “The Safest Town in America.” But behind the perfectly manicured lawns and rows of two-story Colonial houses lies a mystery, a long-buried secret, and possibly something far worse.

This version of The ‘Burbs does not merely adapt the original story for television but reimagines it for a new audience shaped by current events. Showrunner Hughey explained to TV Insider that while the original film, with its suspicious and possibly flesh-craving neighbors, already had the bones, ahem, for an adaptation. It proved to be perfect material for a fresh, modern interpretation.

“We all have neighbors. We’re all in these communities of proximity. And it’s a theme that carries forever, from the ’80s to now,” said Hughey. “And I think it’s still timely. It’s still a world that’s fun and ripe for suspicion and stories and fun characters.”

In the series, Samira and Rob move into a neighborhood still recovering from the disappearance of local teen Alison, whose former abode sits across from their own house, slowly rotting. But then, when a mysterious new neighbor moves in (Justin Kirk), the house and the new occupant become a fascinating enigma to the entire neighborhood, who want to know their story.

For Hughey, the idea of a neighborhood working to solve a mystery while hiding its own deep, dark secrets fuels the series’ underlying intrigue and allows the audience to connect more closely with the characters.

“Everyone has shame, and I think shame is kind of the language that all these people find each other, and they’re all hiding something, and great plot runs on secrets. So it was really great to infuse all these characters with something more. They’re all more than what they seem,” explained Hughley. “And so I think it was fun for our actors to play that, too, because when you look back at all these scenes and these episodes, you see what they were playing undercurrents the whole time.”

“The suburbs are always ripe for comedy and suspense, like you never know what’s happening behind those curtains. And we’re all quirky weirdos in and of themselves, and so it was fun to bring together a community of people who are recognizable but unique.”

Star Keke Palmer explained the new series revisits the idea that the suburbs hide real, modern anxieties, using horror and comedy to tackle heavy topics in an entertaining, accessible way that sparks conversation.

“I think maybe in 1989 it was fun and interesting to be like, ‘Oh, the ‘burbs have something crazy going on.’ But in 2026, the ‘burbs do have something crazy going on, or there are at least things that we want to revisit about these archetypes that we imagine in the ‘burbs,” star Palmer told TV Insider. “And I think that was maybe part of the reason why they wanted to do it.”

“When I looked at the pilot and met with the team, I thought, OK, this is a great opportunity to talk about some heavy topics, but to use the horror genre and comedy, almost in a similar sense [to shows] I used to love back in the day, with the old sitcoms of Norman Lear, where they wouldn’t shy away from some weird stuff or some heavy things, but they found a way to make it able to be metabolized by the public, and really just kind of get it out there and start the conversation,” explained Palmer.

Other members of the cast believe the show taps into today’s desire for community and safety amid a volatile world, offering colorful, comedic escapism that reminds viewers of the comfort and connection neighbors can bring, even when things turn dark.

“I feel like it’s very relevant in terms of keeping your neighbors, keeping an eye on your neighbors, and making sure everyone is safe and and finding community, finding connection, and figuring out who your people are, that you know will be there when things go down in a in a darker way,” said star Paula Pell, who plays the overly chipper Dana. “I think the world feels very volatile. And I feel like the neighborhood in this show, in its fictionalized volatility, like murder.”

“Even though Keke’s character is new, she recognizes that these people are going to be ‘my people,’ and they’re going to protect me, and I’m going to protect them. So I like that part of it a lot. I think it’s just fun. And God knows, we need some fun right now,” explained Pell. “Amen, with bleak news coming every day, and just to cut through that with some entertainment, some fun, and just allow yourself to just be part of this really fun, energetic, colorful world.”

“It’s great escapism for this particular time,” explained Julia Duffy, who stars as Lynn. “I grew up in Minnesota…but I already know that there are places where people are very neighborly. Minnesota is known for it, and always has been. And so I think this is going to be wonderful escapism for people all over the place.”

