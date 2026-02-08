Peacock’s ‘The ’Burbs’ Is Packed With References Only OG Fans Will Catch

What To Know Peacock’s The ‘Burbs is an eight-episode dark comedy series that blends paranoia, murder mystery, and satire of suburban life.

The show pays homage to the 1989 cult classic film The ‘Burbs with lots of callbacks.

Fans of the original film will spot numerous Easter eggs, including cameo appearances.

Peacock’s The ‘Burbs offers an eight-episode odyssey that drifts into paranoia, distrust, possible murder, and the occasional apple pie. Starring Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, and Mark Proksch, the ensemble dark comedy takes a scathing look at the so-called perfect life of suburban living in Hinkley Hills, proudly billed as the “Safest Town in America.”

Cinephiles, horror aficionados, and longtime Fangoria fans will recognize the title and premise from the 1989 cult classic The ‘Burbs, written by Dana Olsen, directed by Joe Dante, and starring Tom Hanks. The twisted tale from 1989 follows an ordinary suburban guy, Ray Peterson (Hanks), as he and his neighbors become convinced that the strange new residents across the street are hiding something sinister. They start spying on the reclusive Klopek family across the street, interpreting every odd behavior as proof of murder and mayhem. What begins as harmless curiosity spirals into paranoia, slapstick chaos, and escalating confrontations as the line between real danger and hysteria begins to blur.

Within the series, there are several nods to the original film’s blend of slapstick and creeping dread, echoing its nosy neighbors, ominous houses, and slow-burn suspicion while updating the story for a modern audience. While the show embraces much of the film’s odd tone and dark humor, it also offers several carefully crafted Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans who are familiar with the cult classic, rewarding longtime viewers with subtle callbacks, visual nods, and character beats that honor the spirit of the 1989 original while carving out its own modern identity.

Some of the references are visual nods. For example, in the first episode, “The Godd**n Brownies,” Hinkley Hills founder H. Horace Hinkley, who built Hinkley House, is portrayed by an image of Tom Hanks, who played Ray in the original film.

Also, if the houses look familiar, they should. Both the series and the original film were shot on the same backlot street at Universal Studios Hollywood, the iconic Colonial Street, though many of the homes were modified or removed between productions. The Hinkley House, the source of the series’ central mystery, once served as Ricky Butler’s home in The ’Burbs (and was also famously the former residence featured in The Munsters).

Other references serve as homages to scenes from the original film. For example, there is a clever callback in Episode 5 when Samira and the neighbors drop by to “meet the neighbors” (a.k.a. spy) on Gary and accidentally run into his wife, Betsy (Erica Dasher). The entire scene plays as an homage to the original meet-the-neighbors moment from the film, from the odd offering of sardines as an appetizer to a familiar comment about a picture of a beautiful family (“It came with the frame”). Beat for beat, the awkwardness of the encounter serves as a loving tribute to the spirit of the original movie.

Then there are the inspired casting choices that bring actors from the original film back in clever cameos. Wendy Schaal, who played neighbor Bonnie Rumsfield, wife of Mark (Bruce Dern) in the original movie, returns as a somewhat shifty librarian named Judy, who is withholding information from Samira. And in the final episode, Corey Feldman, who portrayed teen neighbor Ricky Butler in the 1989 film, is seen playing pool while Naveen (Kapil Talwalkar) is out on a date. As he walks away from a table, he mutters, “God, I love this place,” a reference to his iconic line: “God, I love this street.”

All these Easter eggs and references to the original film confirm our suspicions: that The ‘Burbs TV show isn’t a remake, but a clever reimaging that offers a heartfelt tribute to the original movie and the peculiar magic that made it a cult favorite. Showrunner and writer Celeste Hughey confirmed that honoring the spirit of the 1989 film was central to the creation of the series.

“We were so excited to do our own version of the sardine scene, that’s just such an iconic scene in the movie, and so we wanted to make it fit our story, but still have that throwback element where there’s the pretzel served with it,” explained Hughey to TV Insider. “Kiki actually ate real sardines throughout the shooting of that scene, which just speaks to her. She’s so incredible and puts 110% in every single time.”

“The movie is great and really holds up. And what we’ve done is taken a really strong premise and created a completely different story, and new characters in a new world, and I think there’s lots of nods to the original and lovely little sort of Easter eggs for fans of the 1989 film,” said star and exec producer Keke Palmer.

