Why Reba McEntire & Rex Linn’s Wedding Plans Have Been on Pause

McEntire’s comments came shortly before the couple’s NBC sitcom, Happy’s Place, was renewed for a third season.

The pair have been engaged since December 2024 but didn’t announce their engagement until September 2025.

There’s a simple explanation as to why Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have yet to walk down the aisle.

The couple met in the ’90s but didn’t start dating until 2020. McEntire broke the news of their engagement at the Emmys in September 2025, referring to Linn as her “fiancé” during a red carpet interview. The following month, McEntire revealed in an interview with People that Linn actually popped the question in December 2024.

“I’ve never been loved by a man like Rex Linn. Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart,” she gushed to the outlet at the time. “He’s a good guy. Real bashful though.”

Now, over a year since their engagement, McEntire shared a wedding planning update on the 2026 Grammys red carpet. According to McEntire, her and Linn’s busy schedules have affected the timeline of their nuptials.

“We’re still waiting on a third season pickup on Happy’s Place, and Rex got picked up on Stick with Owen Wilson,” she explained to E! News on Sunday, February 1. “So, that kind of pushed the wedding back, ’cause he says, ‘Work comes first.”

McEntire and Linn have starred together on NBC’s Happy’s Place since its premiere in 2024. Just one day after McEntire’s wedding delay comments, NBC announced that the sitcom had been renewed for a third season.

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock, said in a statement. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

NBC has yet to announce a premiere date for Happy’s Place Season 3, but it’s likely McEntire and Linn will take their filming schedules into account as they continue their wedding planning.

The couple’s relationship is so strong that McEntire had to correct Savannah Guthrie after she mistakenly referred to Linn as her spouse during a December 2025 episode of Today. “You also met your husband there,” Guthrie said while talking about Happy’s Place.

McEntire was quick to correct her, stating, “Well, wait. Before everybody has a conniption fit at home, we’re just engaged,” she quipped. “My family are going, ‘What? You didn’t tell us?'”

McEntire went on to gush about working with her fiancé, who stood off to the side in Today‘s Studio 1A during her interview. “It’s a blast. He is a workaholic, and he loves to rehearse. Me, not so much on the rehearsal part. So, he really makes sure that I know my lines and I’m ready to go when we have to have tape day,” she stated. “We have a blast. We’re so grateful and thankful that we get to go to work together, work together, and then go home together.”

