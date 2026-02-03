‘The Real’s Loni Love Slams Cancellation of Sherri Shepherd’s Daytime Show

What To Know Loni Love criticized the cancellation of Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, Sherri.

The show’s production company stated the cancellation was due to changes in the daytime TV landscape, not the show’s performance.

Love contrasted the handling of Shepherd’s show’s cancellation with Kelly Clarkson’s, as the latter was able to announce that her own talk show is ending.

Loni Love is not happy about the cancellation of Sherri Shepherd‘s eponymous daytime talk show.

News broke on Monday, February 2, that Sherri had been canceled after four seasons. “This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Sherri’s production company Debmar-Mercury, said in a joint statement, per Variety. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

The outlet reported that production on the show’s fourth season will continue as planned, and that Sheri’s final episodes will air this fall.

On Tuesday, February 3, Love wrote via X that she was disappointed the cancellation was announced without Shepherd.“Sherri should have been given the courtesy of announcing her show’s end instead of an article announcing it. (Just like Kelly got to announce her show’s end.),” she tweeted, referring to how Kelly Clarkson announced on Monday that her own talk show would be ending after its current season.

“It’s not like The Real, which was a panel show, but this was a solo-hosted show. Or the production company could have at least made a joint announcement as a producer and host,” Love continued. “Seeing ‘cancelled’ stamped all over your picture is depressing, especially when the show was having good ratings. Only onward and upward from this, @sherrieshepherd.”

Love reposted a screenshot of her X post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Shepherd, for her part, has not publicly reacted to the show’s cancellation.

Love famously cohosted The Real throughout its entire eight-season run from 2013 to 2022. Shepherd made several appearances on the talk show over the years, both as a guest and as a guest cohost.

Shepherd notably served as a cohost on The View from 2007 to 2014. She filled in for Wendy Williams on The Wendy Williams Show in early 2022. After Williams officially stepped away due to health issues, Shepherd officially took over the time slot with her own talk show that September.

While Shepherd seemingly did not have a say in the cancellation of her show, Clarkson shared on Monday that she was stepping away from her series to focus on parenting her two kids — River, 11, and Remy, 6. (Clarkson’s ex-husband and the father of her kids, Brandon Blackstock, died at the age of 48 in August 2025.)

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time…you never know where I might show up next,” Clarkson wrote in her Instagram statement. “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”