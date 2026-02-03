Fox News’ Anita Vogel Returns to Work After Heartbreaking Death of Husband

What To Know Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel returned to work after several months away, following the death of her husband from pancreatic cancer.

Fox News correspondent Anita Vogel returned to work over the weekend after several months away following the death of her husband.

Ahead of her return to the studio, Vogel opened up on X about what she described as a “heartbreaking and tragic year” for both her and her family. “After surviving the Palisades Fire in January, we then lost my beloved husband to complications of pancreatic cancer in October,” she shared.

“It has been the hardest of times for our family. I’ve taken several months off to deal with the unimaginable loss and by the grace of God we are moving forward one day at a time,” Vogel continued.

Vogel, who has been part of Fox News since 2001, noted how “part of the healing journey” involves returning to work “to help bring a sense of normalcy.”

Friends, I’ll rejoining the Big Weekend Show tonight. 2025 was a heartbreaking and tragic year for our family. After surviving the Palisades Fire in January, we then lost my beloved husband to complications of pancreatic cancer in October. It has been the hardest of times for… pic.twitter.com/QgYen9zVnK — Anita Vogel (@AnitaJVogel) January 31, 2026

“We kept this very quiet but thank you to friends and family for your all your support,” she added. “I’m looking forward to a great show tonight with the most lovely cast. Thanks to all the loyal fans who always tune in and we’ll see you tonight. God Bless you all.”

Vogel made her return on The Big Weekend Show, the panel talk show hosted by Joey Jones, Tomi Lahren, and various Fox News personalities.

Fans flooded the comments section with support, with one X user writing, “So many of us that watch and appreciate your talent as a news person are wrapping their arms around you and your family. I can only imagine how proud your husband was of you.”

“Anita, I’m so deeply sorry for the unimaginable loss of your beloved husband and the trials your family faced in 2025. Your strength and faith are inspiring. Welcome back, praying for continued healing, peace, and many more meaningful moments on air,” said another.

“Oh Anita, I had no idea! You and your whole family are in my prayers,” another added.

Another wrote, “Thank you for sharing your loss. I hope and pray the wonderful memories of your husband overcome your grief. Blessings to you and your family. Shine your light!”

“Welcome back to the Big Weekend Show family. We will hold you and your family in our hearts and prayers,” said one fan.

“So sorry for your losses, Anita. I saw you on the show today and you looked radiant. Had no idea of your challenges,” another wrote.

Vogel later returned to X, writing, “Thank you so much to all for the outpouring of support 💛🙏💛 I have been so touched by all of your heartfelt messages. My husband was the best husband and father. Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer. I hope to talk more about it and help raise awareness down the road.”