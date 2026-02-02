Is Lindsay Hubbard on ‘Summer House’ Season 10? Her Involvement After Giving Birth

Lindsay Hubbard
Kareem Black/Bravo

We’re just one day away from the return of Summer House! The show is back with its 10th season on February 3, but will OG cast member Lindsay Hubbard still be part of the crew that’s sending it in the Hamptons?

Hubbard welcomed her first child, daughter Gemma, in December 2024. In fact, she was pregnant while filming Season 9 of Summer House, which aired last year. By the time the group headed back to the Hamptons for Season 10, Hubbard’s daughter was 7 months old.

Having a newborn isn’t exactly conducive to the Summer House weekend partying schedule, but Hubbard has always been known to march to the beat of her own drum. Scroll down for everything we know about her involvement in Season 10.

Is Lindsay Hubbard on Summer House Season 10?

Yes, Hubbard is a regular cast member on Season 10 of Summer House. Her casting was confirmed with the release of cast photos for the season.

However, it appears that Hubbard will mostly be appearing on the show in a different way than we’ve seen in the past. Rather than heading to the Hamptons every weekend, Hubbard’s storyline will focus on her “fairytale life” in New York City with baby Gemma.

Hubbard did previously tease to E! that she’d be making it out East sometimes, though. “Obviously I’m not going to live in the house full time, it’s a party house,” she said in February 2025. “But we have, over the last couple of years, done a lot of filming in [New York City]. There’s a lot of opportunity to still be on the show and participate with my life, but not having to live in the house. Whether that’s meeting everyone at the beach or filming lunches around the city or whatever the case is, there’s a lot of openness for the show to evolve with me and my daughter.”

Lindsay Hubbard and Amanda Batula

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bravo has already released photos from the season, and one image shows Hubbard in the cast’s Hamptons house with costar Amanda Batula, so she makes it there at least once!

Are Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe still together?

Hubbard shares her daughter with Turner Kufe, but the two are no longer together romantically. They started dating in early 2024 and welcomed Gemma less than a year later.

However, Hubbard revealed during the Summer House Season 9 reunion in June 2025 that she and Kufe had broken up. The announcement surprised some of her costars, who said the duo was still acting like a couple.

“We are, like, the best of friends,” Hubbard shared. “Even on the weekend, when we don’t have our nanny and it’s just the two of us tag-teaming being parents, we’re out to brunch, we’re going to visit friends.” Hubbard confirmed that she and Kufe had no romantic relationship at the time, but also weren’t seeing other people as they navigated coparenting. More recently, she said she’s “having fun” in her dating life.

Hubbard credited Kufe with being the reason she was able to work on Summer House after Gemma was born. “I really do have a great relationship with my baby daddy,” she told Us Weekly in November 2025. “He is such a great father. We have a great situation. We’re very flexible with our schedules with each other, and that’s all you can ask for.”

What is the Summer House spinoff?

Bravo confirmed in November 2025 that Hubbard, Batula, and Kyle Cooke will all be starring in a Summer House spinoff called In the City. Other cast members will be confirmed at a later date.

‘Summer House’: Season 10 Might be Last for Bravo Show’s Core Cast
Related

‘Summer House’: Season 10 Might be Last for Bravo Show’s Core Cast

The new show will follow the OG Summer House stars as they trade in partying for adulting. “In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives—marriage, parenthood, reinvention and the reality of growing up without growing apart,” a logline for the show reveals. “Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?”

For Hubbard, that will mean navigating motherhood and single parenting. Fans will also get further insight into Cooke and Batula’s separation, which they confirmed in January 2026.

A premiere date for In the City has not been confirmed yet, but filming picked up after the events of Summer House Season 10, per a teaser trailer, which featured a shot of the Hamptons house with a voiceover that said, “Another one in the books.”

Summer House, Season 10 Premiere, Tuesday, February 3, 8/7c, Bravo

Summer House key art
