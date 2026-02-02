When Is Hulu Shutting Down in 2026? Recent Updates Hint It’s Coming Soon

Hulu is eventually being folded into Disney+ and will cease to exist as a standalone app sometime in 2026. But when will the transition start? Recent updates from Nintendo and Percy Jackson and the Olympians hint at what’s to come for the app’s phasing out.

When is Hulu shutting down in 2026?

The Disney+ and Hulu app integration was announced by the Walt Disney Co. during an earnings call on August 6, 2025. Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the time that the company would create a “unified app experience” by combining the two streaming platforms onto Disney+. All of Hulu’s catalogue is already on Disney+ as of October 2025 (the integration began months before that with select titles). Hulu will still exist as a standalone service, but it will only be available to use on Disney+ eventually.

There is no official date for the Hulu solo app’s shutdown. It’s just confirmed for 2026. There are some signs, however, that the plan could be set in motion somewhat soon.

Nintendo announced in January that the Hulu app will be discontinued on Nintendo’s Switch system starting on February 5, 2026.

“The Hulu app is no longer available in the Nintendo Switch eShop with support for the application ending on February 5, 2026,” Nintendo’s site says.

Additionally, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 came out on Disney+ and Hulu. Both seasons are on Hulu as of the time of publication, but Percy Jackson leaves Hulu on March 4, 2026. It will only be available to watch through a Disney+ subscription after that.

The Percy Jackson series Instagram account has been notifying fans of the upcoming Hulu departure in various posts throughout Season 2 and in the time after the finale.

What happens to Hulu subscriptions after the app shuts down?

A Disney rep told Variety that subscribers will still be able to subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service after the apps are combined into one, as well as a standalone Disney+ subscription.