Hulu & Disney+ to Combine Into One App — What Does That Mean for Hulu-Only Users?

Hulu will soon disappear as a solo app and instead exist only on Disney+. The app integration was announced by the Walt Disney Co. during an earnings call on Wednesday, August 6. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company will create a “unified app experience” by combining the two streaming platforms onto Disney+.

“This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment kids, programming news and industry leading live sports content all in a single app,” Iger said on the call, per CBS News. Iger claimed this will make a “better consumer experience” and give Disney “greater advertising revenue potential” by streamlining its preexisting practice of combining forces on advertising.

“By creating a truly differentiated streaming offering, we will be providing subscribers tremendous choice, convenience, quality, and enhanced personalization,” Iger said. “This will enhance our ability to continue to grow profitability and margins in our entertainment streaming business through expected higher engagement, lower churn, and advertising revenue potential, as well as operational efficiencies that over time may result in savings that we can reinvest back into the business.”

What does this mean for Hulu subscribers who don’t have Disney+, and when will this change take effect? Here’s what we know.

When is Hulu shutting down?

Expect the Hulu solo app to be shut down and absorbed onto Disney+ in 2026.

Hulu was added to Disney+ in 2024 but has still existed as a standalone service since. Disney+ has offered Disney+ and Hulu bundles to incentivize subscribers to use Hulu on the Disney+ app. Disney completed its acquisition of Hulu in June 2025 and now owns the service in full. It previously own a majority stake, the remaining owned by Comcast.

Can you still subscribe only to Hulu?

A Disney rep told Variety that subscribers will still be able to subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service when it’s integrated onto Disney+, as well as a standalone Disney+ subscription.

How much will Hulu be on Disney+?

Price breakdowns have not yet been revealed. Currently, Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $9.99/month (or $99.99/year). It’s ad-free plan costs $18.99/month. See a Hulu cost breakdown here.

The Disney+ and Hulu bundle basic (with ads) plan costs $10.99/month. The premium (no ads) bundle costs $19.99/month.

What’s happening to Hulu Live TV?

The Hulu + Live TV service will reportedly be combined with Fubo. Hulu + Live TV and Fubo brands will continue to be sold and marketed separately, but Disney told Variety that Hulu + Live TV will eventually be folded into Disney+ in 2026.