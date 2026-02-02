MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough Has Massive Meltdown Over Republicans & ICE ‘Thugs’

What To Know Joe Scarborough criticized Republicans and ICE agents after video footage showed armed officers forcibly removing a Minnesota woman from her car, calling their actions “paramilitary” and “out of control.”

The woman, who recorded the incident, was arrested by ICE but later released after intervention from the local police chief.

Scarborough highlighted recent fatal shootings by ICE agents in Minneapolis and condemned what he described as a lack of accountability and excessive force by the agency.

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough unleashed a red-faced rant on Monday’s (February 2) show after video footage showed ICE agents stopping a Minnesota woman with guns drawn before dragging her out of her car.

The incident took place last Thursday (January 29) when ICE agents chased a woman who had allegedly been tracking the movements of the federal officers. As seen in the video, the agents pull up in front of the woman’s vehicle, boxing her in. The officers then exit their vehicles with weapons drawn.

Before she was forcibly removed from her car, the woman, who recorded the entire incident, can be heard speaking to someone on the phone and asking them to call the police.

“Oh my god, she’s so lawless! So lawless that she starts calling the police,” Scarborough shouted as they played back the footage. “Look at these thugs! He comes out with a gun, and he gets in front of the car. They’re pointing the gun, they’re telling her to come out, they’re yelling at her. So what does she do? She’s desperately calling the police. Get that, Republicans? She’s not calling the national hippy network.”

As the video showed one of the agents stepping in front of the woman’s car, Scarborough grew even angrier. “Look at this guy in front of the car! Get trained! Get trained before you draw your gun, you idiot!”

The MS NOW host reiterated that the woman wasn’t calling Antifa, “No, she’s calling the police, begging the police to come save her from what looks like a paramilitary legal force let loose on the streets of America to shoot Americans! To terrorize Americans on the streets of America!”

According to RawStory, the woman, who asked not to be identified, was arrested by ICE agents but later released after the local police chief intervened.

The incident came following the deaths of U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, who were fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis last month.

Scarborough continued, “The police officer comes and drives her home. He comes and breaks up the paramilitary thugs. And it’s the police officer, not Antifa, not the national hippy network, not leftists, a police officer comes and takes her home.”

“This is still happening! In your country! This is an undisciplined, paramilitary force that does not answer to anyone, obviously, because they’re still doing this!…This is so out of control, and it looks like a paramilitary force from the third world!… It’s disgusting!”