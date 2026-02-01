Bill Maher & Joe Scarborough Get in Shouting Match Over Trump’s Ilhan Omar Remarks

What To Know Bill Maher and Joe Scarborough engaged in a heated argument on Real Time With Bill Maher over President Trump’s controversial remarks about Ilhan Omar.

Maher argued that Omar should show more perspective about America given her background, while Scarborough insisted she is as American as anyone and has the right to criticize the country.

The exchange escalated as both accused each other of misrepresenting their positions, ultimately agreeing that all Americans should have perspective but disagreeing on the framing of the issue.

Bill Maher and Joe Scarborough got into a shouting match over President Donald Trump‘s recent remarks about Ilhan Omar, a Democratic member of U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota.

On the Friday, January 30 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host sat down with his panel guests, Joe Scarborough, MS NOW’s Morning Joe host, and former Republican congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene. In the “Overtime” segment of the show, Maher and Scarborough got into a heated argument.

“Trump tweeted some horrible things about Ilhan Omar, which is wrong and despicable… Basically, what is was is, ‘She comes here, and she does is complain and b****.’ OK, there is a kernel of truth in that. That somebody comes from a country like Somalia, and then it just seems like she does not have any perspective on the country that she joined here. And never seems to have anything good to say about America.”

To that, Scarborough pointed out, “My family’s probably been here for 400 years. The day she came to America and raised her hand and took the oath, she’s every bit as much of an American as you are or me.”

Maher interjected, “And I would say this about any other American: Have some perspective.”

Scarborough raised his voice over him, pointing out, “She has just as much right as Donald Trump or any of the billionaires in his administration.”

To that, Maher attempted to clarify. “Absolutely. I’m not saying…I’m not talking about rights, Joe. I’m not saying she doesn’t have any right. I’m saying have some perspective about this country versus a country like Somalia.”

“Are you saying she shouldn’t complain about America? Scarborough asked,” to which Maher insisted, “I didn’t say that. You’re saying that.”

“I’m trying to figure out what you’re saying,” Scarborough said. That’s when Maher repeated, “What I’m saying is: Have some perspective about this country. Not just her. But yes, I mean, if she’s from a country like Somalia, which is a country you wouldn’t live in… Well ,just be honest about it. It just seems like it’s always completely negative about this country.”

Greene added, “Everyone has free speech and all of us can complain, but be grateful.”

Scarborough replied, “I can say the same thing about Republicans over the past decade. All they’ve done is b****ed and moaned about how horrible this country was when we’re the most powerful country on the plant.”

Later, Maher accused Scarborough of “trying to turn this into a bull**** argument that doesn’t exist.”

To that, he exclaimed, “I’m not trying to turn it into a bull**** argument. It is a bull**** argument. You’re basically saying if you’re from Somalia, you can’t b**** about what’s wrong with America.”

Maher yellowed, “But I didn’t say you can’t. Straw man didn’t come to the show, Joe! … Jesus, it’s like having a fight with your wife, which I don’t even have.”

When Scarborough said he would tell the Republican party to “have some perspective,” Maher said he would too.

Scarborough shot back, “Good for you, you agree about this. So why are you yelling?”

“Because I don’t like when people put words in my mouth. That’s why,” Maher concluded.

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO