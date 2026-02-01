What To Know The 2026 Grammys featured an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025 at age 78, was honored for his immense influence on heavy metal and rock.

Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne were visibly moved during the tribute.

At the 68th annual Grammys, metal legend Ozzy Osbourne received a fitting tribute, as musicians gathered to honor the Prince of Darkness and celebrate his towering influence on rock and metal.

The all-star performance featured Slash of Guns N’ Roses on lead guitar, Andrew Watt on guitar, Duff McKagan, also of Guns N’ Roses, on bass, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, and Post Malone on vocals. Together, they tore through a powerful rendition of “War Pigs,” bringing the house down with a performance filled with pyrotechnics and power that underscored Osbourne’s lasting impact on the music industry.

Ozzy Osbourne died in 2025 at age 78, closing the chapter on one of the most influential careers in modern music. As the frontman of Black Sabbath and later a wildly successful solo artist, Osbourne helped define and popularize heavy metal, shaping its sound, imagery, and rebellious spirit. His work laid the foundation for countless metal and hard-rock acts, while songs like “War Pigs,” “Paranoid,” and “Iron Man” became genre cornerstones.

Cameras panned to his widow, Sharon Osbourne, and daughter Kelly Osbourne, both visibly emotional as the rockers honored Ozzy Osbourne. Crying, son Jack was behind them as they watched the tribute as a family, clearly missing their patriarch.

Post Malone honors Ozzy Osbourne with a heartfelt cover of “War Pigs” at the #Grammys, as Sharon, Kelly, and Jack watch in tears. pic.twitter.com/GThZoiVJY2 — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

“People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ [But] I’m not doing so great,” Kelly shared during the official Grammys red carpet live stream from the Crypto.com Arena. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

The performance gave way to a tribute to other standout artists in the genre who also passed this year, including Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist of Kiss; Mick Ralphs the Hoople, known for his bluesy, riff-driven songwriting; guitarist Rick Derringer; legendary producer Roy Thomas Baker; Brian James, a founding member of The Damned; producer Irv Gotti, Blondie’s Clem Burke; bassist Anthony Jackson; DJ and tastemaker Michael 5000 Watts; and David Johansen, the frontman of the New York Dolls.