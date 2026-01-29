Where Did ‘Cross’ Season 1 Leave Off?

What To Know Cross returns for Season 2 on February 11.

Ahead of the premiere, here’s a look back at where Season 1 left off.

Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge) is coming back to screens soon as Cross Season 2 premieres on February 11. The crime drama, based on the characters in James Patterson‘s novels, finds the title detective grappling with a new serial killer — this time, a vigilante who’s getting revenge, with a billionaire tech mogul in the crosshairs next.

Most of the characters from Season 1 are returning, and a few new faces are joining the fold, so before the new season arrives, here’s a look back at where the show last left off.

Alex and John rekindled their friendship

Alex and his lifelong bestie-turned-partner John Sampson were on the outs for part of Season 1, with Alex blaming John for turning him in for a brutality incident, in which Alex beat up an innocent man he’d suspected to be his wife’s killer. By the end of Season 1, Alex made amends with John and the young man.

Maria’s true killer was revealed

As it turned out, Maria was killed in an act of revenge by a man named Peter Lenox, acting on behalf of his “street mom” Nancy. Nancy (Karen Robinson), a former piano teacher, blamed Alex for the death of her adoptive daughter Dierdre, a former inmate patient of his he declared unfit to return to civilized society. Dierdre took the fall for Peter in a murder case and died by suicide in jail.

The Cross family remained intact after some close calls

After Cross’ grandmother Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) was attacked and hospitalized, Nancy lured Elle (Samantha Walkes), Damon (Caleb Elijah), and Jannie (Juanita Jennings) to her remote cabin under the guise of protecting them.

Damon discovered a photo of her with Diedre, and Alex back at home also discovered her identity, so Nancy took Elle and the kids hostage. Alex and John raced to the cabin, where Alex was captured, and John was shot by Peter. Nancy threatened to kill one or both of the children in front of Alex as revenge for what happened to Diedre.

Peter was hesitant to go along with the plan, though, which stalled things long enough for John to jump back in and help, and Nancy set herself on fire instead of being arrested.

The ‘Fanboy Killer’ was arrested — and taunted — by Alex

Alex arrived just in the nick of time to save Shannon Witmer (Eloise Mumford) from becoming the 12th and final victim of Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) the “Fanboy Killer” — twice. First, he stopped Ed from using lethal injection on her in his basement, and second, he swooped in to save her in her hospital room after Ed faked his death to get into the autopsy room.

Ed was charged with the kidnapping of Shannon as well as the murder of Emir Goodspeed, but Alex insisted he wouldn’t become famous as the “Fanboy Killer.” Instead, he said they were targeting Bobby Trey (Johnny Ray Gill), his accomplice, as the killer.

Bobby Trey struck a deal with the FBI

Bobby, a former cop who assisted Ed with his killing spree, struck a cooperation deal with FBI Agent Kayla Craig (Alona Tal) to serve 24 months in prison for information to give closure to the families of six “Fanboy” victims. She also agreed to pay him for the blackmail intel Ed had gathered on Washington D.C. elites.

The chief is running for mayor

Despite getting it completely wrong with the “Fanboy Killer” and not following Alex’s lead on the case — not to mention, having a crooked cop right under her nose with Massey (Sharon Taylor), who was on Ed’s payroll and even killed a key witness — Chief April Anderson (Jennifer Wigmore) is apparently following through on her political ambitions.

Alex is grappling with his grief

At the end of Season 1, Alex made major moves in the direction of truly dealing with the grief of his wife’s loss. He was finally able to visit her grave himself, he went to a therapist, and he started playing music again.

Cross, Season 2 Premiere, February 11, Prime Video