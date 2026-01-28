The following post contains discussions of child abuse.

On February 4, a new Netflix documentary, The Investigation of Lucy Letby, will dive into the case of Lucy Letby, a former neonatal nurse in England. Letby was arrested on various charges after several infant deaths occurred in the neonatology unit of the hospital where she worked.

The doc will include “new materials and testimony from the British police who investigated the case and never-before-seen footage of Letby during her arrest and questioning,” per a press release. A mother of one of the victims also speaks out in the doc.

While this documentary will be a deep dive, much is already known about Letby’s case. Scroll down for a refresh, as well as updates on where she is today.

What did Lucy Letby do?

Letby began working at Countess of Chester Hospital in England in 2011. Between 2015 and 2016, there was a “significant rise” in both deaths and “serious catastrophic collapses” in the neonatal unit where she was employed.

Between June 2015 and June 2016, Letby was accused of murdering and attempting to murder multiple children on her ward. One child was believed to have died after Letby interfered with his nasogastric tube, per The Guardian. Another infant was injected with insulin, while others died after having air injected into their stomachs.

Alarms were first raised in July 2015 after an increased number of deaths on the ward. It was noted that Letby was the only nurse present for all the deaths that had recently taken place. After several more deaths, management was alerted in October 2015, but Letby remained in her nursing position.

By February 2016, there were several common links found in the various deaths that had taken place, and an “urgent” meeting was requested, which did not end up occurring until May, Letby’s trial revealed. At the May meeting, it was assured that Letby’s presence during the deaths was purely “coincidence.” The following month, consultants urged executives to remove Letby from the ward, and she worked her last shift on June 30, 2016, per The Independent. She was transferred to an administrative role at the hospital.

In May 2017, police got involved and launched an investigation into the neonatal unit at the hospital.

Letby was first arrested in July 2018, then re-arrested in June 2019 and November 2020. After her third arrest, she received her charges.

What was Lucy Letby charged with?

Letby was charged with the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of 14 others, The Independent reported. The court found her guilty on the seven murder charges, as well as six charges of attempted murder. On two counts of attempted murder, she was found not guilty, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other six attempted murder counts.

Where is Lucy Letby now?

Letby is currently serving her prison sentence at HMP Low Newton in Durham, England. She will spend the rest of her life behind bars, as she has been sentenced to 15 whole-life terms in prison. Letby was initially sentenced to 14 life terms in 2023, but another one was added to her sentence in 2024 after a retrial found her guilty of attempted murder for one of the counts the jury initially did not reach a verdict on, per BBC.

In the years since her conviction, Letby has maintained her innocence, with medical experts claiming the deaths or injuries “were due to natural causes or just bad medical care,” according to The BBC.

In July 2025, police asked the courts to consider further criminal charges against Letby, but it was decided that “no criminal charges should be brought in respect of those further allegations,” BBC reported. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) “considered offenses of murder and attempted murder in respect of two infants who died and attempted murder in respect of seven infants who survived,” but “concluded that the evidential test was not met in any of those cases.”

The Investigation of Lucy Letby, Wednesday, February 4, Netflix

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.