[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for High Potential Season 2 Episode 11, “NPC.”]

High Potential delivered a potential plot twist in its latest episode, “NPC,” as the show welcomed This Is Us vet Susan Kelechi Watson as Lucia, Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) ex.

For fans who have been pining after the idea of a Karadec-Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) romance, this development certainly throws a wrench in that slow burn, but Morgan appeared to be pro-Lucia alongside Soto (Judy Reyes), who encouraged Karadec to pursue rekindling something with his former flame. Bumping into each other on the street while on his way to work, Karadec accepted Lucia’s invite to join her for coffee, and by the end of the episode, they were engaging in dinner date plans.

But how do fans feel about the update? “OK, I know it’s literally just the first scene of Karadec and Lucia in S2EP11… but are we seriously not going to talk about this?? Because right now it feels like the show is pulling in two completely different directions. On one hand, we’ve got Morgan and Karadec with all the slow-burn buildup, emotional trust, and very intentional moments between them. On the other hand… Lucia is suddenly back in the picture, and the framing already feels a little too loaded to ignore,” one fan posited on Reddit. “Am I spiralling, or is this setting up something big?” they questioned.

One viewer reassured that, despite a possible deepening of romance between Karadec and Lucia as Season 2 continues, there’s still a strong likelihood that Karadec and Morgan will pursue something later on, “Even if Morgan and Karadec eventually do get together, the show is so clearly setting this up as the slowest of slow burns – it was never going to happen this season or probably even next even with no other love interests on the scene.”

Another fan pointed out, “I just finished Ep 11 and I have a strong feeling Morgan and Karadec will get together, but it’s going to be a really, really long slow burn. The shot of Karadec staring at Morgan and Wagner in the end of Ep 8 was suspiciously ambiguous enough to be interpreted as platonic or romantic, and you can say that the last shot in this latest episode of Morgan looking at Karadec and Lucia reads the same way.”

In the meantime, it appears that Morgan and Lucia aren’t going to fall into the trope of competing for Karadec’s attention, as Watson told TV Line, “I think we’ll see more interaction between her and Morgan as it goes. This episode is really us just getting warmed up, introducing the audience to the relationship and a bit of their history.”

As for Watson’s perspective on where Karadec and Morgan are as colleagues, she acknowledged that look Morgan gives her partner as he leaves for his date with Lucia, as she told TV Line, “I feel like [Morgan and Karadec] have a vibe going that feels like, yeah, they’re friends, but could it be more? So it makes sense to me that she would kind of look like, ‘Huh, yeah…’ and that it would be a little weighted.”

What will happen next? Fans will have to tune in to see. Let us know whether you think Karadec and Lucia should rekindle their romance in the poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

