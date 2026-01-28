‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Has 2 Demands for Trump After ICE Killings

The hosts of The View continued to talk about the nationwide outrage over the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents and the controversial responses by Donald Trump and other members of his administration.

As usual, Whoopi Goldberg was the one to get the last word in the panel discussion, and she came with two demands for the White House: “Ya’ll need to get out of Minneapolis… You’re not helping. The other thing you need to do is you need to stop not being truthful because everyone now doesn’t trust you, and everyone’s phone is out, and we are seeing things we shouldn’t be seeing. Little kids shouldn’t have to see people getting shot on the streets of this country. This is not some backwater. This is America.”

Goldberg continued with a warning. “You keep talking about, ‘Oh, we have to take our country back.’ Yeah. The people, [in the] midterms, are going to take their country back because they’re tired of this.”

Earlier, Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on the apparent blame game that’s underway over the backlash to the administration’s response, from Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Greg Bovino, the latter of whom has already been removed from his post in the Twin Cities. “The bus is definitely being backed up over Kristi Noem,” she said.

Also, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin reflected on the “cruelty” of the case of Maher Tarabishi, a 62-year-old man who was arrested by ICE while attending an asylum hearing and who was not permitted to be with his son as he died from a neuromuscular condition.

“The son died without his father, and they’re not allowing him to attend the funeral,” Navarro said.

“It almost feels like the cruelty is the point because his father did everything he was supposed to do,” Hostin added. “Can you imagine what he has to live with?”

Hostin also compared the public response to the killing of Alex Pretti to the murders of James Chaney, a Black man, and Andrew Goodman and Mickey Schwerner, two white Jewish men, by the Ku Klux Klan in 1964, which sparked massive outrage and demands for justice and increased support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“Because of their murder, all of a sudden, America got very, very engaged and interested in what was happening with racial violence and police violence, and I think this sort of harkens back to that time,” Hostin said. “People are seeing people that look like them being murdered in the street, and they are finding that if it happens to your neighbor, it can happen to you. And I think that, while tragic, [Pretti’s] death will be the change in Minnesota.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC