Paula Deen Gets Emotional as She Shares Photo With Her Sons – Fans React

Paula Deen feels like “the luckiest mother in the world” as she shares a new family photo with her two sons, Jamie and Bobby Deen.

The former Food Network star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday (January 27), posting a snap with Jamie and Bobby and writing, “Y’all, I just want to brag on my boys a bit today.”

“I’m just so proud of the wonderful husbands and fathers they are, and for being such devoted and loving sons to their old mama. I’m the luckiest mother in the world!” she added.

Jamie and Bobby have helped with the family business for almost 40 years, starting with Paula’s homegrown business, The Bag Lady, and later launching the famed restaurant, The Lady & Sons, in Savannah, Georgia. The pair have also featured on several Food Network shows over the years, including Southern Fried Road Trip, Road Tasted, Holiday Baking Championship, and more.

Bobby, who currently hosts Not My Mama’s Meals on the Cooking Channel, is married to Claudia, and they share three children: triplets, son Linton, and daughters Olivia and Amelia. Jamie is married to Brooke, and together they share three sons: Jack, Matthew, and Davis.

Paula was one of the Food Network’s biggest stars for 14 years, hosting Paula’s Home Cooking, Paula’s Party, and Paula’s Best Dishes. She was let go from the network in 2013 after racial comments she made in the past resurfaced. She launched her own YouTube cooking channel in 2020.

Fans flooded the comments on Paula’s latest Instagram post, with one user writing, “Wish you were all on tv again. Paula, love your family.”

“Been following yall a long time, you’re an OG family fav,” said another.

“Paula Deen you have a great family! Quality time with Jamie and Bobby including your grandchildren!” added another.

Another wrote, “You have done a great job raising them. They are lucky to have you as their mom.”

“You really are blessed to have such wonderful sons! They really love their mama!” said one fan.

“I have always loved you and your family. Not having you on Food Network was a tragedy,” wrote another.

“Beautiful!!! You look amazing, you all need a show again,” another added.