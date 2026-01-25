What To Know Bill Maher mocked President Donald Trump for his renewed threats to take Greenland by force, comparing it to a dog throwing up and then eating it.

Maher highlighted Trump’s confusion between Iceland and Greenland at the World Economic Forum and criticized his vague claims of having a new deal framework for Greenland.

He concluded that Trump’s actions achieved nothing new for the U.S. in Greenland except damaging international relations.

Bill Maher eviscerated President Donald Trump over his threats to take Greenland by force, comparing it to a dog throwing up on the rug.

On the Friday, January 23 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, took aim at the POTUS, 79, during his first opening monologue after an extended holiday break.

“Greenland — I thought he forgot about it,” Maher admitted. “Remember, at the beginning of the term, it was Greenland? And then it was like, OK, sometimes the brain farts pass.”

He continued, “But this past week, it was all like, ‘We’re gonna take it by force!’ By force? Pete Hegseth got so excited, he droned a dog sled.”

Maher also brought up Trump attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “He kept saying Iceland when he met Greenland,” the stand-up comedian pointed out. “Which is so awkward when you’re f***ing one country and yell out the name of another.”

Additionally, Maher pointed out, “But, miracle of miracles, he said in a speech, ‘No, actually we don’t want to use force now.’ OK? Great. And not even the tariffs, he threatened that, too. No, all unneeded because we are declaring victory for a problem that wasn’t there until he made it.”

He then quipped, “It’s a little like when the dog throws up on the rug, and then he eats it. You know, it took care of itself.”

Maher then spoke about Trump’s “framework” for a new Greenland deal, explaining, “Just really a concept, no details, nothing written down,” joking that it’s “modeled after the healthcare plan.”

He concluded, “We get bases there in Greenland, we get to build new ones, we get to do mining, we get to keep Russia out — all of which we had anyway. But now, everybody hates us. What Fox News calls the ‘art of the deal.'”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO