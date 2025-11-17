‘Married to Medicine’ Star Heavenly Kimes Gets Candid About Son’s Shocking Arrest

Dr. Heavenly Kimes
  • Dr. Heavenly Kimes revealed she felt “forced” to discuss her son Damon Jr.’s arrest and other personal issues on the upcoming season of Married to Medicine.
  • Damon Jr. was indicted on a felony aggravated assault charge against a police officer in 2023.
  • In addition to addressing her son’s legal troubles, Kimes is running for Georgia State Representative and described this season as particularly challenging due to multiple personal and professional pressures.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is an open book when it comes to discussing her personal life, as viewers of Bravo’s Married to Medicine have come to learn over the past decade; however, there are specific topics in this upcoming season that she felt “forced” to talk about.

Speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas on Saturday (November 16), Kimes said she went into Season 12, which premieres on November 30, the same way she “always” goes into a new season, knowing, “Whatever I’m going through actually comes up on camera.”

However, this season was particularly difficult for Kimes, as she had to discuss her son, Damon Jr.’s, arrest. “I don’t like to talk about it, but I was forced to talk about a lot of things this season that I never do, and it’s explosive,” the reality star told the outlet.

Earlier this year, Damon Jr. (28) was indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. According to prosecutors, in February 2023, Damon drove his vehicle directly toward a Georgia State University police officer.

The officer was not struck in the altercation, but prosecutors claimed the act was dangerous enough to justify an aggravated assault charge. In August, the case was placed on judicial hold, and Damon was given a chance to resolve it through Fulton County’s Pre-Trial Adult Diversion Program.

Kimes, who has starred on Married to Medicine since 2014, referenced her son’s arrest in her interview with Us Weekly. “Listen, my son got arrested, I’m running [a political] campaign,” she said. “I’m running for Congress, and it was just a lot of personal issues. It was a very difficult season for me this year.”

On Tuesday, July 8, Kimes announced her candidacy for the Democratic ticket for Georgia State Representative in District 93. “I’m a mom, a doctor, a business owner, and I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work,” she told People at the time.

Kimes previously discussed her son’s arrest during a livestream with Carlos King. “It was years ago, Damon never told me,” she said, per Us Weekly. “He handled that s***, and that’s why I love him, because he knew I would have been upset. He went down there, he talked to the people [and] my son never got charged with anything.”

Married to Medicine

Heavenly Kimes




