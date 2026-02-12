What To Know Kristen Johnston joins the cast of Going Dutch in the recurring role of General Martin in the February 12 episode.

Johnston talks to TV Insider about her role.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek.

Listen up, soldiers! Kristen Johnston is coming to the Netherlands! The 3rd Rock From the Sun star debuts on Going Dutch in the Thursday, February 12, episode as General Martin, a high-ranking combat commander in NATO whose presence complicates life for the Colonel (Denis Leary, above, with Johnston). It’s the actress’ first appearance in a recurring guest starring role and, according to Johnston, a job that was high on the actress’ wish list.

“I’ve always been such a huge fan of Denis and was really excited to get the chance to work with him,” Johnston tells TV Insider. “We had great chemistry from day one. I felt like we’d known each other for years.”

Johnston’s character is invited to the base at the invitation of Captain Maggie (Taylor Misiak), who idolizes the Canadian. She hopes that by having her come to the base, she’ll become General Martin’s mentee. Instead, things get complicated when Martin and the Colonel unexpectedly start developing feelings towards each other.

“She’s complicated and smart and fun and just a total badass,” says Johnston, adding she based her character on Eileen Brennan‘s tough but jovial army captain Doreen Lewis in the movie Private Benjamin. “I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say about the story, so I’ll just say she’s both the best and worst thing to happen to Denis’ character this season.”

In our exclusive clip, above, Martin and the Colonel are relaxing in bed together comparing battle scars (literally). The Colonel is only a little dismayed when Martin’s scar (the result of a bar fight) is bigger than the one he bears, and that’s just the beginning of their entanglement.

“She’s powerful, ambitious, clever, arrogant and charming,” Johnston teases. We have a feeling that the Colonel and the entire army base are in for a wild ride.

Going Dutch, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, Fox