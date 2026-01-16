Why Did Iyanla Vanzant End Her Show ‘Fix My Life’?

From 2012 to 2021, Iyanla Vanzant was a staple on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) with her show Iyanla: Fix My Life. The series featured Vanzant helping guests overcome difficult situations in their lives.

Fix My Life ran for 10 seasons before Vanzant said goodbye in May 2021. Now, she’s back on OWN with a new series, Iyanla: The Inside Fix. Scroll down for everything we know about the end of Fix My Life, as well as scoop on what to expect from Vanzant’s new show, which premieres on January 17.

Why did Iyanla Vanzant end Fix My Life?

Ahead of the Fix My Life finale, Vanzant told HollywoodLife that she was “guided, spiritually” to end her show.

“I think mentally and emotionally I was feeling tired,” she admitted. “I don’t want to do this anymore. I didn’t really have a reason, per se. I just didn’t want to do it anymore. And then I prayed about it and tapped into it.”

Vanzant noted that it’s “exhausting” to “force yourself to stay in something” when your intuition is telling you the time there is complete. “I was exhausted because my purpose had been completed and it was taking a lot of effort to stay,” she explained.

What is Iyanla Vanzant’s new show?

The Inside Fix will feature Vanzant “sitting down with the audience to reexamine some of the most influential episodes of her past work.” Vanzant will look back at times when she “pulled back the curtain on issues” that plagued her past guests.

As a press release from OWN revealed, The Inside Fix will “uncover new truths, explore fresh takeaways from these powerful stories, and, most importantly, carve out new practices for good ‘spiritual hygiene’ in the pursuit of a renewed sense of self and being.”

Vanzant explained in a statement: “There comes a moment when fixing the outside is no longer enough,” said Iyanla Vanzant. “This is the moment where the noise fades, the demands disappear, the people disappear, and the only work left is the work within. This is where healing becomes holy. This is where truth finds its home. This… is The Inside Fix.”

Why is Iyanla Vanzant returning to television?

Of her decision to return to television less than five years later after the end of Fix My Life, Vanzant explained that “time has shifted” for her and “for us all.”

She said she wanted to return to the format to “recapture and share the lessons with new eyes, to examine the insights with greater clarity, and to offer guidance and practices that will help us all do our work for the times we are living in today.”

Iyanla: The Inside Fix, Series Premiere, Saturday, January 17, 8/7c, OWN