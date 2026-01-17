What To Know Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has already been renewed for a second season.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman weighs in on how long the series can last.

Executive producer Noga Landau teases what to expect when Mary Wiseman’s Tilly shows up.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has officially launched, with the first two episodes now streaming. And we already know that it will be back for more — the Paramount+ series was renewed in October 2024, over a year before the January 2026 premiere. But given the concept of the show, it feels like they can keep bringing in new cadet classes and keep it going beyond that, easily — and executive producer Alex Kurtzman agrees.

“Honestly, it could go forever because you have the four years of our current cadets, and then it would be really interesting to follow them and see what happens once they’re deployed. But then you have every year a whole new class. So you could keep going forever,” he pointed out when TV Insider spoke with him and executive producer Noga Landau ahead of the premiere.

We wouldn’t be surprised if any future seasons include more Star Trek legends. The first sees Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Oded Fehr (Admiral Vance), Tig Notaro (Jett Reno), and Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly) reprising their roles, and Landau confirms there are more coming in the second.

We’ve already seen Picardo, Fehr, and Notaro on Starfleet Academy in the first two episodes of Season 1. As for what’s coming up with Wiseman’s Tilly, “We’re not going to spoil that for you, but she’s so fantastic. She’s so fantastic,” Kurtzman promises.

Teases Landau, “She does a thing in her episode that you wish she was your teacher.”

Notaro loved getting to reunite with her Star Trek: Discovery costar. “Oh my God. She is my absolute favorite. She’s so utterly ridiculous and no offense, but I would love to see her —” she shared, at which point Picardo interrupted, referring to himself and Gina Yashere, who plays Lura, “To replace us, you mean?”

Notaro continued, “I would love to see her every day. I just think she’s the best.”

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Thursdays, Paramount+