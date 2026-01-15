NBC’s Might Give ‘Mindhunter’ Fans a Consolation Prize for No Season 3 With This New Series Pilot

What To Know NBC has ordered a pilot for an as-yet-untitled retelling of the story of Dr. Ann Burgess.

Burgess previously inspired the character Wendy in Mindhunter.

Despite countless phony Netflix account ads on Facebook claiming Mindhunter Season 3 is “OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!!” David Fincher‘s thriller series is not coming back, sorry. However, NBC is apparently hoping to capitalize on the show’s still-ravenous fanbase by appealing to them with a potential new series with similar origins.

The network has announced that it has ordered to pilot a potential new series written and executive produced by Dean Georgaris (Quantum Leap, Bluff City Law), John Fox (The Equalizer, Magnum P.I.), and John Davis (The Blacklist), and it is based on the criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess, who previously inspired the character Wendy (Anna Torv) in Mindhunter.

Ann Burgess is a consulting producer on the series alongside her previous collaborator and coauthor Steven Constantine. Burgess worked with the FBI back in the 1970s and had a massive impact on the development of the bureau’s profiling division, while Constantine helped adapt her story to the page in the book A Killer by Design: Murderers, Mindhunters, and My Quest to Decipher the Criminal Mind.

The official description for the story reads, “Professor Georgia Ryan is a trailblazing psychologist who challenges the field of criminology by shifting the investigative focus to the victim rather than just the perpetrator in order to uncover the crucial clues that more traditional methods leave behind. Alongside her team, this pioneering expert consults with the FBI to solve the most baffling and elusive cases. Inspired by the real-life work of internationally renowned expert profiler and author Dr. Ann Burgess.”

There’s no word yet on who will portray this new iteration of Burgess in the series, but chances are, the role will be very meaty indeed.

This is the latest pilot announcement from NBC.

Previously, the network ordered a pilot for a new U.S. Marshal drama called Protection, executive produced by Jenna Bush Hager. Ben Spector, and Quantico creator Josh Safran, as well as a reboot of The Rockford Files from writer Mike Daniels and producers Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Chris Leanza.