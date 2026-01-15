Hoda Kotb Announces Star-Studded New Talk Show a Year After ‘Today’ Exit

What To Know Hoda Kotb is launching a new talk show through her wellness company, Joy 101, and QVC.

Kotb’s guest lineup includes stars such as Stacy London, Savannah Guthrie, and more.

Kotb’s new project comes one year after she stepped down from NBC’s Today in January 2025.

One year after stepping down from NBC’s Today, Hoda Kotb is launching a brand-new talk show. However, her new project won’t be airing on TV.

Kotb will sit down with several famous faces to talk about their personal and professional highs and lows on the new show Joy Rides. The show will be released via YouTube in partnership between Kotb’s wellness company, Joy 101, and QVC.

“Hop in, @hodakotb is going for a Joy Ride! Where to? Doesn’t matter. The best conversations happen when you’re on the move,” Joy 101’s official Instagram page wrote alongside the show’s teaser on Wednesday, January 14. “Six incredible guests. Six totally different rides. Joy Rides, presented by @QVC, launches Jan 21 on the Joy 101 YouTube channel. New episodes every Wednesday.”

The show’s trailer kicks off with a clip from Kotb’s episode with TV personality and stylist Stacy London. “I’m on a bike. I’m ready for a Joy Ride. I’m at a great park in Brooklyn, and I just need someone to ride with,” she states. “I know who, Stacy London.”

The show will also feature a Today reunion between Kotb and her former coanchor, Savannah Guthrie. “Why are you here right now?” Guthrie asks, to which Kotb replies, “Why did I pick you up at the crack of dawn to drive you to work? Because A: I love you. B: This is a little Joy Ride.”

Guthrie enjoyed having Kotb as a guest on her morning commute, as she states, “If you’re in the car, it’s joy. Because I gotta tell you, normally at this hour, joy is in scarce supply.”

The trailer goes on to tease some of the in-depth questions Kotb will ask her guests. “Do you feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be?” she asks Peloton instructor Ally Love. In another shot, Kotb questions London, “What was something that may have been the most difficult thing you’ve ever endured in your life, and what was the lesson you learned from it?”

While in a car with jewelry designer Jennifer Miller, Kotb asks, “What detour ended up being exactly what you need?”

Unlike other talk shows, Joy Rides will flip the script by having Kotb’s guests question her, as well. “Who are you dating?” Guthrie asks Kotb in the trailer, while London states, “Was there ever a moment that you were like, ‘S***. What did I do?'”

Love also asks, “What do you do when you’re, like, truly scared?”

Joy Rides launches on Wednesday, January 21, on Joy 101’s YouTube channel.

Kotb’s new project comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of her Today exit. She departed the series in January 2025 in order to spend more time with her children — Haley, 9, and Hope, 6 — and to pursue other projects.

Since leaving Today, Kotb has launched Joy 101 and released her latest book, Jump and Find Joy, in addition to making frequent appearances on Today. On Monday, January 12, Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford made a surprise appearance on the fourth hour of Today to celebrate Sheinelle Jones‘ first day as Jenna Bush Hager‘s new cohost.

