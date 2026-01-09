Ryan Seacrest Reveals ‘Unconventional Remedy’ For Fighting The Flu

What To Know Ryan Seacrest revealed on Instagram that he is recovering from the flu.

He shared photos and a video of himself enjoying an unconventional remedy.

His illness is unlikely to affect Wheel of Fortune‘s filming schedule.

Ryan Seacrest would like to buy some cookies? The Wheel of Fortune host revealed that he is sick with the flu and shared an unconventional remedy for fighting it.

“Got hit with the flu that’s been going around,” he shared on Instagram on January 9. “Coming back to full speed and celebrated with an unconventional remedy 🍪.”

Ryan Seacrest shared a photo of himself with a beard and moustache, and unkempt hair, lying down in front of a box of Chip City cookies. The host is usually clean-shaven and put together.

The next photo showed six thick, chocolate chip cookies. He showed the inside of one, which had a melting chocolate chip in it. The final slide was a video of Seacrest opening the box.

The top of the box had two cookies wrapped in a bag. The game show host leaned down to smell the cookies, and then he took them out of the box and held a warm cookie in his hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

The sickness will most likely not affect Wheel of Fortune, as Vanna White revealed in July 2025 that the game show only films 34 days of the year. However, it may affect his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, for some time.

Fans shared their well-wishes for the host and their comments on the cookie place in the comments.

“Feel better! Cookies make everything better. ❤️,” one follower said.

“Chocolate is an antioxidant! 🍫 😋. Feel better soon!!” another wrote.

“This 🙌🏻,” Seacrest replied.

“Best remedy is always chocolate 🍫 Enjoy and feel better soon.🙏,” another commented.

“That’s my kind of healing. 🤤. Get well soon,” said one fan.

“Get well soon,” many others said.

“That flu is worse than the COVID I had. Sending wishes,” one fan said.

“It’s no Joke,” Seacrest replied.