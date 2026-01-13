Joe Scarborough Issues Grim Warning About 2026 Midterm Elections

What To Know Joe Scarborough warned Democrats to prepare for the 2026 midterm elections after Donald Trump said he “should have” seized voting machines following his 2020 loss.

Scarborough highlighted Trump’s continued claims of a rigged 2020 election and his willingness to take extreme measures.

He urged Democratic officials and supporters not to be surprised by Trump’s rhetoric and to take proactive steps to prevent potential election interference.

Morning Joe‘s Joe Scarborough has warned Democrats to “be prepared” for the upcoming mid-term elections after President Donald Trump said he “should have” seized voting machines after the 2020 election.

According to Mediaite, Scarborough was discussing a recent New York Times interview in which Trump continued to frame the 2020 presidential election as rigged against him. The President told the outlet he “should have” persisted with his efforts to have voting machines seized following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

At the time, Trump pushed his then-Attorney General Bill Barr on whether he could legally take control of the machines. Barr rejected any involvement from the Department of Justice. Trump then put his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on the case, but the Department of Homeland Security rebuffed him.

Despite Trump’s claims of election rigging, many of which were parroted by conservative commentators on Fox News and other right-wing outlets, there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Scarborough found Trump’s latest comments disturbing and warned Democrats to “get ready” in the upcoming midterms.

“I want Democratic officials, I want Democratic lawyers, I want Democratic fundraisers, I want everybody in the Democratic Party to take to heart the old saying, I think Maya Angelou said it, that when somebody tells you who they are, believe them,” the MS NOW anchor said on Tuesday’s (January 13) Morning Joe, per Mediaite.

He continued, “Donald Trump saying ten months before the 2026 [midterm] election, which he knows is going to go against him, which he knows may lead to another impeachment, as he has said himself, now, if the Democrats are smart, they wouldn’t do that, but he knows that.”

“But he has said in the New York Times interview, I should have seized the voting machines. Democrats don’t act shocked, don’t act shocked. Get ready and be prepared so it can’t happen,” Scarborough concluded.