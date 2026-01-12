Maury Povich, who turns 87 on Saturday, January 17, is returning to television as a talking head in a new three-part docuseries for ABC. In Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV (premiering January 14), he’ll help explore the days when daytime television was “a little over the top.”

It’s been more than three years since Povich’s talk show Maury ended after 31 seasons in September 2022. Scroll down for a refresh on why the show came to an end and for updates on what Povich is up to now.

What happened to Maury?

Maury ended with Povich’s decision to retire at the age of 83. He announced the news in March 2022, six months before the final episode of Maury aired.

“Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” he shared at the time. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.”

Wilson, the executive vice president for NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, confirmed that it was Povich’s decision to end the daytime talk show.

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Wilson said. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

Although there are no longer new episodes of Maury, the show continues to air reruns in syndication.

What is Maury Povich doing now?

Povich is now the host of the On Par with Maury Povich podcast. He launched the pod in March 2025. The episodes feature him “sitting down with some of the most iconic names in pop culture for genuine, candid conversations.” Some of his recent guests include Kathy Griffin, Don Lemon, William H. Macy, and more.

He’s also part of the Dirty Talk series in 2026. The ABC special “examines the rise, fall, and lasting impact of the most sensational era in television talk show history,” looking back at the “crazy” moments that ended up becoming “normal” in daytime TV.

Is Maury Povich still married to Connie Chung?

Yes, Povich is still married to Connie Chung. The two have been married for more than 40 years, having tied the knot in 1984. The couple shares a son, Matthew, whom they adopted in 1985. Povich also has two daughters from his first marriage to Phyllis Minkoff.

“If you have a spouse in the same profession, there’s a lot more understanding about what’s going on, and I think that really helps,” Povich admitted on the Today show in April 2025.

Chung also opened up about the marriage in a 2024 interview with People, telling the outlet, “He takes his work seriously, but he always told me, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously.’ I think that’s how we stayed grounded.”

Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, Premiere, Wednesday, January 14, 9/8c, ABC