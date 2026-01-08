Since 2016, Ben Napier and his wife, Erin Napier, have been sharing their lives with HGTV viewers. In addition to completing home renovation projects on Home Town and its various spinoffs, the Napiers have also given fans insight into the ups and downs of their personal lives.

For Ben, that included a major weight loss journey that began in 2023. His decision to lose weight came after an injury that required surgery, as well as a diagnosis from a doctor that pushed him to want to better his health.

Scroll down for everything we know about Ben’s health issues over the years.

What health issues did Ben Napier have?

Doctors diagnosed Ben with high blood pressure, which was due to his weight. He opened up on Home Town about coming from a family of burly men, which led to health issues in various family members as they got older.

Ben has also been dealing with an foot injury after destroying his ankle “playing basketball years ago,” according to a July 2025 Instagram post. Erin revealed that her husband’s doctor has recommended an “ankle replacement” because “it’s so eaten up with arthritis now.”

While Ben has not had the procedure yet, he got help with the pain from Erin’s brother, a physical therapist, who used a procedure called StemWave to help alleviate the patient.

Why did Ben Napier have surgery?

In March 2023, Ben had surgery for a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder. In addition to repairing the rotator cuff, the surgery also shaved off a bone spur and trimmed cartilage.

How much weight did Ben Napier lose?

Ben lost 95 pounds in three years, he confirmed on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show in April 2025.

“Well, they [the doctors] wanted to put me on blood pressure medicine, and then I had shoulder surgery,” Ben explained. “It’s amazing when you can’t lift weights how much weight you lose really fast… it’s mostly muscle.”

In addition to wanting to lower his blood pressure by losing weight, Ben also needed to be more comfortable sleeping on his back post-surgery, which was another catalyst for the lifestyle change.

Ben said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that his preferred form of exercise has become doing “a lot of yoga,” while Erin noted that he does intermittent fasting while dieting. Plus, she revealed, “He built this huge garden at the farm and he wants to eat just what [they] grow.” He also generally has “one big meal” per day, and then munches on snacks like crackers, “maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot,” Erin said.

The home renovator also said he thought he was “too young” to be on blood pressure meds at 40 years old, which was why he wanted to see if he could lower his BP by losing weight first (which he did).

Ben’s weight loss journey began in 2022, but in December 2024, he revealed to Us Weekly that he gained back 20 of the pounds that he’d lost because he’d started to build back the muscle he lost when he couldn’t workout post-surgery. “It was eight [or] nine months of not being able to do any upper body workout — and not even at work,” he shared. “Like, I couldn’t pick up anything at work. And so for the first time in my life, I felt very skinny in my arms and shoulders and chest.”

After gaining back his muscle mass, Ben felt more confident in the way he looked.

